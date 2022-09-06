Kumon Mint Hill Holds Goal Setting Party

MINT HILL, NC – On Friday, August 26, Kumon Math and Reading Center of Mint Hill invited families to the center located in Bright Park for their Quarterly goal setting party.

Guided by instructor Ayana Dixon, students as young as age three work through Kumon’s comprehensive reading and math programs. Kumon’s math program goes from counting to calculus, and their reading program takes students from phonics to advanced reading comprehension. The self-paced program is based on ability instead of age or grade, encouraging each individual student to reach and surpass Kumon’s global standard for grade level performance.

The goal setting party came on the heels of a parent workshop a few weeks prior, where Dixon prepared parents for the process of setting goals by explaining Kumon’s benchmarks. Kumon International Standard, or KIS, is a global standard that means a student is performing at grade level. Advanced Student Honor Roll, or ASHR, means a student is performing above grade level.

Because Kumon’s reading and math programs are self-paced, declaring goals and celebrating success is important. “The purpose of this party is just to bring awareness,” says Dixon, “and help parents set goals so we’re not just coming and going, we have a target to hit, we have a purpose behind the work they’re doing .”

Friday’s party was a celebration for the kids who attend Kumon with games, crafts and treats. While kids played Jenga and enjoyed ice cream and cupcakes, parents spoke with Dixon about setting goals for their children and posted them to the “November Goals” bulletin board. Children will work on these goals for the next three months. When results come back in November, they’ll do it all over again!

Laura Reichenberg’s daughter Adelyn has been at Kumon for five months. “My daughter is a rising second grader,” explained Reichenberg, “and because the majority of her kindergarten year was spent virtual, I felt like she was quite behind in reading and writing. I was looking for a Tutoring opportunity to get her caught up.”

“I think one of our main goals for us is to increase the number of books that she reads,” continues Reichenberg. “I think the more practice she gets, the more confidence she gets, the better she does.”

Whether your child is playing catch up and aiming for KIS or seeking enrichment by making it to ASHR, that’s what Kumon is all about: instilling in children the desire to achieve, the motivation to learn on their own, and a lifelong love of learning. “With a strong academic foundation, critical thinking and problem-solving abilities, your child has the potential to achieve whatever he or she desires,” Promises Kumon’s website.

Kumon’s after-school academic enrichment program has been helping children achieve success worldwide for more than 60 years. For more information, visit https://www.kumon.com/charlotte-mint-hill/.