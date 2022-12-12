Kuehn Set to Represent Wake Forest on GOLF Channel

WINSTON-SALEM, NC – Embodying the Wake Forest Pro Humanitate spirit, senior Women’s golfer Rachel Kuehn was selected as one of six Collegiate Golfers to participate in the third annual PXG College Golf Showcase that raises awareness and funds for the Semper Fi & America’s Fund and Mount Sinai Hospital’s Center for Psychedelic Psychotherapy and Trauma Research.

The Showcase features six top Collegiate golfers, four males and two females, along with two playing team captains, Pro Football Hall of Fame members Jerome Bettis and Brian Urlacher, in an exhibition shootout.

Kuehn is one of two ACC players selected for the event (Erica Shepherd, Duke), along with four men’s players from Tennessee, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Vanderbilt. Wake Forest head coach Kim Lewellen will be featured as Kuehn’s caddy for the event.

“The PXG College Golf Showcase is an exceptional event that showcases some of the best Collegiate Golfers in the country,” said Lewellen. “Most importantly, all the proceeds go to Charities that help benefit those in need. We hope everyone tunes in to watch Rachel and support these great causes! Go Deacs!”

The event will premiere on Wednesday December 14th from 7 pm to 9 pm ET on GOLF Channel. The show will also be re-aired multiple times on GOLF Channel in December 2022 and January 2023.

“My time in Arizona being part of the College Golf Showcase was an incredible experience,” said Kuehn. “Playing with some of the best Golfers on both the men’s and women’s sides to raise money for two amazing causes at a Spectacular venue is something I feel honored to be a part of. I’m so thankful I had this opportunity and was able to make relationships I will carry with me moving forward.”

As the No. 8 ranked female Amateur in the world and No. 5 Women’s player in the NCAA, Kuehn owns a Wake Forest-career scoring average of 71.29 and has a season-scoring average of 70.13 through the fall 2022 season. Both averages are on pace to be the lowest in program history. She has won five individual titles as a Demon Deacon and owns 17 top-10 finishes.

A three-time All-American and 2022 ACC Player of the Year, this is not Kuehn’s first time representing Wake Forest on the national and international stages. She is a three-time selection for the Arnold Palmer Cup and two-time selection for the Curtis Cup. Kuehn represented the United States in both events on international stages against the best players in the world.

About the Event

Participants will be split into two four-person teams, Team Semper Fi and Team Mount Sinai, which will each be comprised of two male college golfers, one female college golfer and their Celebrity team captain. The teams will go head-to-head in a skins Shootout with a new format every six holes including scramble, team aggregate, and alternate shot. The purse of $1,000,000 will be spread across the 18 holes of Scottsdale National’s Distinctive Other Course. The group will play as a walking eightsome with caddies.

Scottsdale National Golf Club is the host location for the PXG College Golf Showcase. Unlike many private clubs, Scottsdale National is not part of a master planned residential development – ​​it is pure golf, with unending views of pristine desert landscape surrounded on three sides by the McDowell Sonoran Preserve. Owned by Bob Parsons, an American entrepreneur, philanthropist, and the founder of PXG, and his wife, Renee, president and executive creative director of PXG Apparel, the exclusive 45-hole private club presents an intimate and fun setting for this exhibition.