Kuechly Headed to the College Football Hall of Fame

IRVING, Texas – Former Boston College linebacker Luke Kuechly will be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame as a member of the Class of 2023 as announced by the National Football Foundation on Monday. Kuechly, who played at BC from 2009-11, is one of 18 First Team All-Americans and four coaches to earn a spot in this year’s Hall of Fame Class.

The NFF and College Hall of Fame announced that the Class of 2023 was selected from a national ballot of 80 players and nine coaches from the Football Subdivision and 96 players and 33 coaches from the Divisional ranks. All 22 members will be inducted during the 65thth NFF Annual Awards Dinner Presented by Las Vegas on Dec. 5, 2023.

Kuechly gains induction to the Hall of Fame in his first year of Eligibility and becomes the eighth Eagle player to receive the Honor and 11th overall. He is the first BC player to enter the Hall of Fame since Mike Ruth in 2017.

Kuechly, a Cincinnati, Ohio native, amassed the second-most career tackles in the NCAA record books, becoming the most decorated defensive player in Boston College history.

A two-time First Team All-American, unanimous in 2010 and Consensus in 2011, Kuechly made a “clean sweep” of national defensive honors in 2011, including the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, the Butkus Award, the Rotary Lombardi Award and the Lott IMPACT Trophy after leading all Collegiate football players in tackles (191) and Solo tackles (102). In 2010, Kuechly also led the nation in tackles with 183, including 110 solo tackles. In 2009, he was named a Freshman All-American by the FWAA and registered 158 tackles, including 87 solo tackles. His combined three-year total gave him 532 career total tackles, which ranks second in NCAA history. His 14.0 total tackles per game places him No. 1 in NCAA history, and his 7.87 solo tackles per game rank second in NCAA annals.

Kuechly’s efforts helped the Eagles secure two Bowl appearances, the 2009 Emerald Bowl against Southern California and the 2010 Fight Hunger Bowl against Nevada. Despite losses in both games, Kuechly earned Defensive MVP honors in each.

The 2011 ACC Defensive Player of the Year, Kuechly was a three-time First Team All-ACC selection and the 2009 ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year. He led the conference in tackles per game in each of his three seasons. The 2011 team Captain and MVP finished his career as BC’s all-time leader in career tackles (532), career Solo tackles (299) and single-season tackles (191 in 2011). He recorded at least 10 tackles in 34-of-38 career games, including a streak of 33-straight games. He ranks third all-time at BC with 44 career tackles for loss. He finished his career with three sacks, seven interceptions, two forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries, and 10 pass breakups.

Drafted No. 9 overall in the 2012 NFL Draft by Carolina, Kuechly played for the Panthers his entire career from 2012-19, earning five Pro Bowl selections and starting in Super Bowl 50 for the franchise. He was named the 2012 AP Defensive Rookie of the Year and 2013 AP and TSN Defensive Player of the Year.

Kuechly was selected as a member of the FWAA’s 75th Anniversary Team in 2015, and Boston College Retired his jersey in 2016.

He currently works as a commentator on the Carolina Panthers radio broadcast team, and he assists with the DJ Moore Pro Camp. A brand ambassador for Q-Collar, a medical device designed to reduce the risk of traumatic brain injury, Kuechly participated in the NFF’s Future for Football campaign in 2022, highlighting the cutting-edge technology that is making the sport safer.

SELECTION CRITERIA

1. First and foremost, a player must have received First Team All-America recognition by a selector recognized by the NCAA and utilized to comprise its Consensus All-America teams.

2. A player becomes eligible for consideration by the NFF’s Honors Court 10 full seasons after his final year of intercollegiate football played.

3. While each nominee’s football achievements in college are of prime consideration, his post football record as a citizen is also weighed. He must have proven himself worthy as a citizen, carrying the ideals of football forward into his relations with his community. Consideration may also be given for academic honors and whether or not the candidate earned a college degree.

4. Players must have played their last year of intercollegiate football within the last 50 years*. For example, to be eligible for the 2023 ballot, the player must have played his last year in 1973 or thereafter. In addition, current professional players and/or coaches are not eligible until retirement.

5. A Coach becomes eligible three full seasons after retirement or immediately following retirement provided he is at least 70 years old. Active coaches become eligible at 75 years of age. They must have been a head football coach for a minimum of 10 years and coached at least 100 games with a .600 winning percentage.

6. Nominations may only be submitted by the current athletics director, head coach or sports information director (SID) of a potential candidate’s collegiate institution. Nominations may also be submitted by the president/executive director of a dues-paying chapter of the National Football Foundation.

* Players who do not comply with the 50-year rule may still be eligible for consideration by the Football Bowl Subdivision and Divisional Veterans Committees. Veterans Committee candidates must still meet the First Team All-America requirement.