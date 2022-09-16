Kudos for Kudus: Black Stars midfielder’s season so far

As expected, Kudus’ Champions League heroics earned him his first league start of the season at home against Heerenveen last weekend and he showed his class once again by scoring twice in another Man of the Match performance when Ajax won 5-0.

That made it four goals in three straight games, equaling his best season for Ajax (2020-21) where he played 22 games, after joining from Danish club Nordsjaelland two years ago.

With Ajax’s next game a tough trip to Anfield for Tuesday’s Champions League Clash against Liverpool, Kudus kept his place in the starting XI and did not disappoint.

The Ghana midfielder started upfront for Ajax and took 27 minutes to make his presence felt when he smashed home a Berghuis pass to level the scores after Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah had given Liverpool a 17th-minute lead.

Berghuis picked out Kudus just on the edge of the box and the Ghanaian fired an Unstoppable Rocket in off the underside of the crossbar with his left foot.

The goal saw Kudus set a career-best record of five in four games, bringing his tally for the season to six and he has now scored more this campaign than his previous two seasons combined.