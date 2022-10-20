KU men’s basketball speaks at Big 12 media days

KANSAS CITY, MO. (WIBW) – The Kansas men’s basketball program attended the Big 12 Basketball Tipoff at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City on Wednesday to preview the upcoming season.

Head Coach Bill Self said less than a week prior that this team is the only team in the country that can win back-to-back national championships. This 2022-23 roster may have lost some key members of that 2022 National Championship squad, but the new guys have bought into the winning mentality, and want to go back-to-back.

“We got the guys to do it, we got the guys that understand what it takes,” said forward Jalen Wilson. “The experience, the coaching staff. Coach Self, I think there’s only one other Coach with two championships? We have everything it takes to repeat. We have a great group of guys, great new group of guys to fill in for the people we lost, and we’re prepared.”

Coach Self reiterated a lot how young this roster is, and guys like Wilson and Dajuan Harris are considered his vets. The two returning Jayhawks are really stepping up as leaders since losing guys like Ochai Agbaji, Christian Braun, and David McCormick.

“As older guys, we gotta help them. We gotta lead and show them what to do,” said Harris. “Me and J-Wil (Wilson) we’ve been here for a long time now. 3 years, and we know what to expect, and what Coach expects. So we just gotta help lead.”

Speaking of those younger guys, Coach Self mentioned how impressed he is with all of them. They talked a lot about Gradey Dick, the former McDonald’s All-American and current freshman that everyone has been waiting to see hit the court as a Jayhawk.

“Gradey Dick has been everything we thought he’d be,” said Coach Self.

“He’s a lights out shooter,” said Kevin McCullar Jr. “He’s competing on both ends of the floor right now. He’s another guy like myself that’s versatile that can do a little bit of everything. Just getting involved and learning the game more at the college level now, so he’s doing really well.”

McCullar, a highly sought after transfer that’s new in Lawrence after spending three seasons with Texas Tech, brings a lot of experience and high level skills to the table.

“He became a very, very high priority for us when he became available, because I just love his versatility. I think he fits us perfectly,” said Coach Self about McCullar.

The Jayhawks come in as the No. 5 team in the country in the preseason AP rankings. They will start their season hosting Omaha at Allen Fieldhouse on November 7 at 7:00 pm

