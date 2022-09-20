KU men’s basketball players help out Family Promise of Lawrence

LAWRENCE — Kansas football players such as Devin Neal and Kenny Logan Jr. saw their work with the name, image and likeness (NIL) space intersect with their desire to aid charitable organizations this year.

It came about through their participation in the 5K Home Run supporting Family Promise of Lawrence, an organization that helps families in Douglas County experiencing a housing crisis. It allowed them to benefit from their NIL while also working to improve the community they live in. And in recent days, Kansas men’s basketball players participated in events that benefited Family Promise of Lawrence as well.

On Sunday, there was the Family Promise of Lawrence Live Auction Party. On Monday, there was the Dale Willey Memorial Golf Tournament. And the events showcased again how embracing NIL can be about improving the community.

