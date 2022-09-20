KU men’s basketball players help out Family Promise of Lawrence

LAWRENCE — Kansas football players such as Devin Neal and Kenny Logan Jr. saw their work with the name, image and likeness (NIL) space intersect with their desire to aid charitable organizations this year.

It came about through their participation in the 5K Home Run supporting Family Promise of Lawrence, an organization that helps families in Douglas County experiencing a housing crisis. It allowed them to benefit from their NIL while also working to improve the community they live in. And in recent days, Kansas men’s basketball players participated in events that benefited Family Promise of Lawrence as well.

On Sunday, there was the Family Promise of Lawrence Live Auction Party. On Monday, there was the Dale Willey Memorial Golf Tournament. And the events showcased again how embracing NIL can be about improving the community.

►RELATED:Kansas football’s Devin Neal, Kenny Logan Jr. want to do more NIL work for Charities

“It’s a great opportunity,” basketball freshman Ernest Udeh Jr. said at the golf event Monday. “A lot of people get to see what we do on the court, but it’s a different thing off it and some people don’t really understand that behind the lights and behind the cameras we’re actually real human beings who understand real-world problems. And this is something that we look forward to. And just being able to get out into the community and give back is always an opportunity we’re willing to take.”

Udeh and Gradey Dick, a freshman teammate on the basketball team, said the connection with Family Promise of Lawrence began through sophomore teammate Charlie McCarthy and McCarthy’s father. It led to some athletes going to the live auction party and attending the memorial golf tournament.

►RELATED:New nonprofit will help Kansas Athletes with NIL opportunities

Udeh’s Hometown is listed as Orlando, Florida. Dick is from Wichita, Kansas. But they came to town with an appreciation for how Family Promise of Lawrence addresses a problem that’s universal. People already know them for what they can accomplish on the court. This is a way they and their teammates can draw attention to what’s happening off of it.

“Using my platform that I can use is, I think, the most important thing that I can do as an athlete,” Dick said. “Use that platform that maybe not a lot of people have … to kind of bring notice to all these foundations, all these just genuine things that are super important.”

Jordan Guskey covers University of Kansas Athletics at The Topeka Capital-Journal. Contact him at [email protected] or on Twitter at @JordanGuskey.