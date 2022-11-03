KU, K-State soccer players named to Big 12 All-Freshman Team

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) – Kansas forward Lexi Watts and K-State defender Jazmin Brown have turned their extraordinary debut seasons into a postseason honor, as both players have been named to the Big 12 All-Freshman Team in an announcement by the league office on Tuesday.

Watts, a Lenexa, Kansas native, finished the season with six goals, three assists, and 15 points. Her six goals were the most by a KU freshman since Ashley Williams in 2012.

“I thought she definitely deserved it,” Head Coach Mark Francis said. “It’s been a long time since we had a freshman score as many goals as Lexi has in her first year. I think every game she got better and better. By the end of the season, she was a dominant force for us offensively and caused a lot of problems for other teams. I’m really happy for her and proud of her. I’m looking forward to continue working with her in the future.”

Jazmin Brown set the Kansas State school record for minutes played in a freshman season. As a member of the Wildcats’ defensive backline, Brown helped the team set school records for fewest shots on goal allowed (104) and fewest shots on goal per match allowed (5.5).

K-State concluded its seventh season of action with its first appearance in the Big 12 Soccer Championship.

