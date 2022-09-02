KU football, Lance Leipold agrees to contract extension through 2027

LAWRENCE — Kansas football was a little more than 24 hours away from its 2022 season opener when it received another boost of momentum.

Kansas announced head Coach Lance Leipold has signed a one-year contract extension. It will take him through the 2027 season with the Jayhawks.

“This is a statement about our exceptional confidence in Lance, his outstanding staff and the Unlimited potential of Kansas Football,” Athletic director Travis Goff said in a release. “When you consider he and his staff did not arrive until May (2021), and therefore did not have a chance to Coach our guys until August last year, the 2021 season could be considered ‘year zero’. Given the progress that’s been made both on and off the field in such short order, I could not feel more strongly about the trajectory of this program under Lance’s leadership, as well as our shared commitment to elevate Kansas Football to unprecedented heights.”

