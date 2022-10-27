KU Athletics strategic plan emphasizes football, basketball, Olympic sports

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) – KU Athletics has developed a strategic plan that focuses on and emphasizes Jayhawks Football, Basketball and Olympic sports with renovations planned all over campus, NIL support and recruitment.

University of Kansas Athletics says that on Wednesday, Oct. 26, it unveiled its strategic plan to serve as a roadmap to future success in the world of college sports.

KU indicated that the name of the strategic plan is the phrase “To the Stars,” a nod to the state motto of Kansas “Ad Astra per Aspera” – to the stars through difficulties.

The University noted that the purpose of the plan is “to profoundly enhance student-athletes’ lives through an unrivaled commitment to academic enrichment, health and well-being, character development and the pursuit of competitive excellence. Together, we will unite all Jayhawks as we inspire our campus community, alumni, donors and fans.”

According to KU, the plan is anchored in none of the values ​​critical to it and the Athletics Department:

Integrity

Accountability

Commitment to Excellence

Resiliency

Optimism

Inclusivity

Authenticity

Competitiveness

Togetherness

The plan outlines strategic priorities which include, but are not limited to:

Culture Building, Leadership and Integrity: The University plans to finalize the plan and establish a Culture Ambassador team to define and integrate the nine values ​​and develop additional opportunities for staff and team building. It will also train staff and develop leadership roles for them to increase engagement with organizations like the NCAA and create a leadership academy. Lastly, it will nurture chances for student-athletes to lead by example through best-in-class programs and initiatives.

Competitive Excellence: Sport Improvement, Recruiting and Resources: KU plans to Foster a culture of Championship wins and postseason success with national recognition through clear expectations of annual improvement and 5-year performance plans. It will also maximize recruitment efforts through infrastructure investments unique to sport program needs. It will also maximize financial resources to support Athletes and coaches, prioritize a competitive salary, annually assess and improve travel budgets, continue Scholarship programs and develop customized marketing.

In this area, KU has also included Relentless investment and support in Kansas Football to support the program’s sustained success. It said this includes the Transformation of the Anderson Family Football Complex and David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium to provide a “world class” facility. It also plans to Recruit and retain elite coaches and staff and provide significant NIL support and resources to create opportunities for Kansas Football student-athletes.

KU has also Promised to vigorously Invest in Kansas Men’s Basketball to sustain a Legacy of success following 2022’s NCAA Championship win. This includes investments in Allen Fieldhouse, the recruitment and retention of elite coaches and staff and NIL support and resources.

Capital Projects: In this area, KU has promised to invest in all facilities and infrastructure to position a portfolio among the best in the Big 12 and top 25 in the nation. This includes a 10-year facilities master plan that maintains safety, prioritizes facility needs, develops fundraising strategies, dramatically improves Wi-Fi and matches financial resources. This includes the football and baseball fields as well as the basketball court.

KU has planned to Transform the game-day experience at David Booth Memorial Stadium with a reimagined seating Bowl design, expanded concessions, restrooms and accessible seating locations, improved Concourse circulation and new and diverse amenities. This will also create a year-round space usable for more large-scale activities to drive economic impact. It will also enhance the Anderson Family Football complex with a Holistic experience through spaces dedicated to sports performance, nutrition, sports medicine, meeting rooms and tech and recruitment and culture-building spaces.

Renovations at Allen Fieldhouse will enhance in-game, in-seat experiences through new technology which includes videoboards, lighting and sound systems. It will also improve the fan experience through renovations to the Concourse which include concessions, restrooms, aesthetics and branding as well as an expansion of the team store.

Renovations at Hoglund Ball Park include the improvement of locker rooms and a new player lounge. It will also evaluate, plan and create a funding path for a significant re-imagination of the stadium that is focused on the fan experience.

Name, Image and Likeness: In this area KU plans to implement the four Pillars of Jayhawks Ascend – Personal Brand Management, NIL Protection, KU Resource Engagement and Post KU Preparedness – to provide student-athletes with support in the evolving space. It said this will maximize current resources, continue to grow NIL opportunities by another 25% in two years, develop new innovative ways to engage with fans and prepare students for the financial challenges NIL may bring.

KU indicated that it plans to use both internal and external resources to better position students in the NIL infrastructure. It said this will empower innovation, emphasize focus on football, basketball and Olympic sports as well as lean on third-party experts. It will also continue to educate about NIL and its impact on competitive excellence through consistent communication.

Other areas of the plan include Inclusive Excellence which promotes diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging, Student-Athlete Wellness in mental and physical health, the Student-Athlete Experience, Engagement with the campus, community and fans, Development in philanthropy, relationships and partnerships , Financial Sustainability through financial planning and revenue generation and the Shifting Landscape of Higher Education and College Athletics.

KU noted that the plan was created by a 46-person committee that spent more than 14 months on the elaborate and comprehensive plan. It said more than 4,000 people were surveyed in the process in a commitment to diverse perspectives.

The University indicated that the plan focuses on the Athletics Department’s values, including excellence, student-athlete wellness and experience, community engagement, philanthropy, financial sustainability and other areas crucial to success.

Director of Athletics Travis Goff said he is committed to continuing to update the plan as college sports continue to evolve.

To read the full plan, click HERE.

