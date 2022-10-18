KSU in Sixth After Day Two at Savannah Golf Club

First Round Results | Second Round Results | Third Round Live Scoring

SAVANNAH, Ga. – The Kennesaw State Women’s golf team finished day two of The Southern tournament in sixth place at the Savannah Golf Club Tuesday.

Collectively, the Owls shot a 312 in the second round and sit four strokes ahead of 2022 ASUN Champion North Florida and six in front of Jacksonville State.

LEADING THE TEAM:

Senior and 2022 ASUN All-Conference second team selection Bella Kil leads the Owls after a 5-over 77 score on Tuesday.

Kil enters round three tied for 14th. Her 2.88 par-3 scoring average is tied for the tournament-best.

SCORECARD:

Cameron Neilson follows Kil on the scoreboard after a 79 score in round two. She currently sits tied for 18th in the event.

Lara Jecnik also posted a 79 on the middle 18 and is tied for 22nd. Her six birdies in the event are tied for fourth.

Meva Schmitt and individual participant Nyah Kelly are tied for 29th on the leaderboard. Kelly shot 78 while Schmit posted an 83.

Schmit’s par-5 scoring average is sixth among participants at 4.75.

Tori Owens and Caitlyn Campbell-Nyman completed round two with scores of 83 and 77, respectively. Owens is also in the event as an individual.

NEXT TEE TIME:

KSU concludes The Southern tournament with round three action on Wednesday, Oct. 19.

To keep up with the latest Kennesaw State Women's golf news follow the team on Twitter@KSUOwlNationand @KSUOwlsWmnsGolfor by liking Kennesaw State Owls on Facebook.