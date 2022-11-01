KSU Football Remembers Vince Dooley

Many people hear the name Vince Dooley and immediately think of the University of Georgia’s 1980 National Championship season. Yes, the legendary football Coach enjoyed a 25-year career as head Coach of the Bulldogs which saw him collect over 200 wins, six Southeastern Conference titles and an induction into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1994, but Dooley’s knowledge of the college football landscape expanded far beyond the lines on the field.

On December 10, 2009, then Kennesaw State University President Daniel S. Papp announced that Dooley was to chair a 33-member committee responsible for Exploring the pros and cons of bringing a football program to KSU. The committee was to consist of students, faculty, staff, alumni, business leaders, important community members, and benefactors of Kennesaw State University.

“The launch of the Football Exploratory Committee is the next logical step in the progression of KSU’s athletics programs,” Papp said in a 2010 Kennesaw.com story. “We are excited that a Coach of the caliber of Vince Dooley has agreed to lead us through this process as KSU decides whether or not we should start a football program.”

Over the next nine months, Dooley, along with the Football Exploratory Committee, conducted thorough research and interviews in search of an accurate recommendation to present to the administration of Kennesaw State University.

After what felt like years, the day came for research to be presented and a recommendation to be made. On Sept. 15, 2010, President Papp accepted a highly positive recommendation from Dooley to move forward with the university’s interest in Fielding a football program.

The results of the nine-month study indicated there was solid support to start a successful football program at Georgia’s third-largest university.

“It has been an honor to oversee the hard work and enthusiasm of the four subcommittees. They did a very thorough job,” Dooley said in a 2010 press conference at Kennesaw State University. “We tackled some tough issues over the past several months to come up with the Committee’s recommendation, which I’m particularly glad to say represents the overwhelmingly positive opinion that the University should move forward towards building a football program.”

Dooley had successfully led the efforts to give Owl Nation its long-desired football program and just like that, KSU football was born.

“Coach Dooley was such an asset and resource for us to have as we brought football to our campus. It should be noted that he did not just leave us after the exploratory committee’s work was finished. He stayed with us and leant his Insights and knowledge throughout the entire upload. Having an opportunity to work with him is one of my career’s highlights. He was one of the classiest people that I have ever met,” said Scott Whitlock, then Interim KSU Athletic Director and long-time administrator.

Kennesaw State football and head coach Brian Bohannon were on a mission to prove the legendary football Coach right. The Owls, who began playing in 2015, became the most successful start-up program in college football history. No other program collected more wins in its first five seasons than Kennesaw State, who rattled off 48 victories in its first 63 games.

Since its inception, the Owls have won 11-or-more games in four-of-six full-schedule seasons while appearing in the FCS Playoffs four times and earning five postseason victories. Entering into the 2022 season, KSU was one-of-three teams in the country to win a playoff game in each of the last four fall seasons, joined by only North Dakota State and James Madison.

“I wouldn’t be sitting here today, and Kennesaw State football wouldn’t be here today If it weren’t for Coach Dooley. I don’t know if you’ll find a better man on the planet. He was a great Coach and administrator, but ultimately he was a great person,” said Bohannon following Saturday’s win against Charleston Southern.

“He would always stop by for 15 to 20 minutes just to sit in the office and listen to whatever was going on and give his advice and wisdom on the situation. I definitely want to pray for Barbara and their family. There’s just no better person on the planet who impacted everybody along the way.”

Dooley’s on-field resume makes it obvious that he was one of the greatest college football coaches in history. However, what he did in bringing football to Kennesaw State shows his knowledge of the game far exceeded the playing field.

“When Coach Vince Dooley was named as the Chair of KSU’s Football Exploratory Committee, instant credibility came to the project. Not only did he become the face of the committee, but he also provided an abundance of insight and guidance to its members. Coach Dooley was an inspirational and iconic leader in college sports Nationwide and we were so fortunate to have his presence and counsel,” said KSU Director of Athletics Milton Overton.

So yes, most people will remember Coach Dooley for his success while at the University of Georgia, but Owl Nation remembers him for giving them a chance.

