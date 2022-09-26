KSU Basketball Season Ticket Plans Announced

Purchase Season Tickets | Call 470-578-6957 | KSU MBB Schedule | KSU WBB Schedule

KENNESAW, Ga. – New season tickets and renewals are now on sale for Kennesaw State men’s and Women’s basketball as both Owl hoops teams are primed for exciting seasons in 2022-23.

Season ticket packages start at only $109 for the Owls’ 13-game men’s basketball home schedule and are a great deal at $55 for the 13-game Women’s basketball home slate. Courtside season tickets are available now as well for Owl Fund members. Click here to secure your seats now! Please call the ticket office at 470-578-6957 to purchase courtside seats.

Don’t miss our best combo deals, as fans can purchase the men’s and women’s basketball season ticket combo for $149 for all games. In addition, the Scrappy Combo is back, with season tickets for men’s basketball, women’s basketball, and baseball for just $185. All ticket information is available at KSUOwls.com/tickets.

Anticipation is high for both teams coming into the season, as the men’s team returns all five starters and is looking to build off the momentum of last year’s impressive performance that saw numerous records and program standards set. The KSU women Meanwhile are in year two of the Coach Octavia Blue era and have an impressive group of transfers and returnees on this year’s squad, headlined by two-time All-ASUN honoree Amani Johnson the third-leading scorer in program history.

Click here to purchase your season tickets now! For Owl fans renewing their men’s basketball season tickets or combo packages that wish to keep their same seats from last season, please call 470-578-6957.

Faculty and staff discounts are available for all levels of seating as well. Please call the ticket office to secure discounted tickets.