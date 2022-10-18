KSR Today: Stoops, football updates, basketball updates, and a new KSBaby

Hello and good morning from KSR HQ where I am getting an earlier start today because I have to be downtown at the clerk’s office before the radio show. How fun does that sound? Awful, right? Can’t wait.

Kentucky-Tennessee game will be at night in Neyland

Being an off-week for Kentucky Football, the Monday newswire wasn’t as busy as it normally is during a regular game week. Mark Stoops didn’t hold his Monday press conference and the team didn’t reveal any new depth chart or injury updates. We did, however, learn the kickoff times for the October 29 slate of games around the Southeastern Conference, and Kentucky’s trip to Knoxville drew the 7 PM primetime spot on ESPN. So it’s a night at Neyland for the ‘Cats against the undefeated Vols, and an ESPN Saturday Night for fans watching from home.

Mark Stoops will speak today and tomorrow

Although he didn’t speak to Reporters yesterday, Mark Stoops isn’t completely ghosting us because later today he will take questions after practice. If you’re interested, come back around dinnertime for any important bye-week updates from Stoops and Kentucky’s Tuesday practice in Lexington.

Then tomorrow, Stoops will again be open for a brief interrogation during his regular appearance on the SEC’s Weekly coaches teleconference.

Kentucky Basketball ranked fourth in the Preseason AP Top 25

Also on Monday, the Associated Press released its Preseason College Basketball Poll to reveal Kentucky as its fourth-ranked team to start the year. North Carolina earned the No. 1 overall spot in the first AP top 25 ahead of Gonzaga in second, Houston in third, and then Kentucky ahead of Baylor/Kansas, Duke, UCLA, Creighton, and Arkansas in the top 10.

See the full 25 with seven of Kentucky’s 2022-23 opponents in it here.

John Calipari was in Pittsburgh yesterday

Calipari was spotted on the recruiting trail in Pittsburgh where he evaluated a couple of promising young talents from his home area. On Monday, Calipari made a stop at Imani Christian Academy to see Alier Maluk, On3’s fourth-ranked power forward in the 2025 class; followed by a trip to Lincoln Park to see Meleek Thomasa four-star guard ranked tenth overall in the 2025 class.

Calipari and Kyra Elzy will be in Birmingham Tomorrow for SEC Tipoff ’23

SEC Basketball Media Day is Tomorrow in Birmingham and John Calipari will be in attendance with Kentucky Women’s Basketball head Coach Kyra Elzy and the basketball coaches from the other 13 Southeastern Conference schools. Each team will also send two players to speak at the SEC Tipoff ’23 preseason event. For Kentucky, the Wildcats will be represented by Blair Green, Jada Walker, Oscar Tshiebwe, and Sahvir Wheeler.

KSR will have its own representation in Birmingham to cover SEC Tipoff ’23, so check back here tomorrow for what stood out from the conversations.

The Kroger/KSR Game of the Week is going to Raceland

Freddie Maggard is excited to explore a new area when the Kroger/KSR Game of the Week takes him to Greenup County for Raceland’s home game against Paintsville. They previewed Friday night’s game when it was announced last night. Give it a read and then give him some recommendations if you know the town.

Congratulations to Nick Roush and his family

With impeccable timing around Kentucky Football’s schedule, Nick Roush and his wife welcomed their second child into the world early Monday morning. Nick will be away with baby Frank for a while; in the meantime, on behalf of everyone here at KSR, we congratulate the Roushes on another baby boy.

With Roush away, the KSR Football Podcast was a three-man band to recap Kentucky’s win over Mississippi State and to look ahead to the bye week and beyond. You can listen to the podcast on iTunes or rewatch the live YouTube broadcast as Freddie Maggard, Adam Luckett, and I share our takes on the latest on Kentucky Football.

