KSR Today: Basketball schedule released, South Carolina Prep

Need-to-know from a newsy Monday

Kentucky is “banged up”

On yesterday’s radio show, Ryan Lemond revealed that inside linebacker Jacques Jones could miss significant time with a foot injury he suffered vs. Ole Miss, but that outside linebacker JJ Weaver (elbow) will return vs. South Carolina. On his radio show, Mark Stoops said that Jones is doubtful for this week and they’re awaiting test results to see how long he will be out. According to Scoop Lemond, Offensive tackle Jeremy Flax and running back Kavosiey Smoke are both 50/50 for the South Carolina game.

The Mississippi State game will kick off at 7:30 pm

If you can’t pull off the Keeneland/Kentucky Football doubleheader this weekend, you’ll get another shot next weekend. Game times for October 15 were released and the Cats will host Mike Leach’s Mississippi State Bulldogs at 7:30 pm on the SEC Network.

Barion Brown won SEC Co-Freshman of the Week (again)

The Nashville speedster took home his second straight SEC Co-Freshman of the Week Honor after a standout performance at Ole Miss. It’s his third SEC Weekly honor. He and Benny Snell are the only Kentucky Football players to win the SEC Freshman of the Week award twice.

Stoops isn’t down on his team at all

Those of us expecting an angry Mark Stoops at the podium on Monday were in for a bit of a surprise. While Stoops was critical of his team’s mistakes, he praised their drive and intensity vs. the Rebels.

“I really — how do I say this without getting blasted — I really thought it was a great game even with the Mistakes that we made. You know, we made Mistakes that I am not proud of, and we need to Coach better and do a better job, but it was a great environment, it was a great game, and I thought both teams played their tails off. They played hard, and it was competitive and stressed each other, and it was a really good football game. It stinks to come up on this end, believe me, but we talked a lot about preparing for the difficult environment and doing all those things. The guys were dialed in.”

Stoops was especially ardent in his defense of Will Levis, who took some heat from fans for his Mistakes in the Cats’ loss.

“I wouldn’t trade him for anybody,” Stoops said Monday. “I just love his competitive nature, I love his ability, I love the way he is playing.”

Watch Stoops’ complete press conference below or click here for the transcript.

Afterward, Nick Roush and Adam Luckett stepped onto Kroger Field to discuss Stoops’ presser, which Luckett called his best of the season.

A few hours later, the boys convened with Freddie Maggard and Drew Franklin to close the book on Ole Miss and move forward to South Carolina.

Kentucky Basketball’s COMPLETE 2022-23 schedule has been released

It’s been a long time coming, but today, we’ll finally get our hands on Kentucky Basketball’s 2022-23 basketball schedule. Over the past few months, pieces of the non-conference schedule have leaked out drip by drip. Last night, John Calipari tweeted that the entire thing will be available for your viewing pleasure at some point today.

The contracts are all signed. The schedule is complete. How about we reveal the final version to you tomorrow?? When you see it, you might think I’m crazy. Maybe I am…BUT THIS IS KENTUCKY!!! — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) October 3, 2022

Here’s the schedule as we know it. Games vs. North Florida (Nov. 23), at Gonzaga (Nov. 20), and Duquesne (TBD) are not yet confirmed.

October 14 | BIG BLUE MADNESS | Lexington, Ky. (Rupp Arena)

October 22 | Blue-White Game | Pikeville, Ky. (Appalachian Wireless Arena)

Nov. 7 | HOWARD | Lexington, Ky. (Rupp Arena) – 6:30 p.m. ET, SEC Network

Nov. 15 | vs. Michigan State | Indianapolis (Gainbridge Fieldhouse) – 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

Nov. 29 | BELLARMINE | Lexington, Ky. (Rupp Arena)

December 4 | vs. Michigan | London, England (O2 Arena) – 1 p.m. ET, ABC

December 10 | YALE | Lexington, Ky. (Rupp Arena)

December 17 | vs. UCLA | New York (Madison Square Garden) – 5:15 p.m. ET, CBS

December 21 | FLORIDA A&M | Lexington, Ky. (Rupp Arena)

December 28 | at Missouri* | Columbia, Mo. (Mizzou Arena) – 7 p.m. ET, SEC Network

December 31 | LOUISVILLE | Lexington, Ky. (Rupp Arena) – 12 p.m. ET, CBS

Jan. 3 | LSU* | Lexington, Ky. (Rupp Arena) – 8 p.m. ET, ESPN

Jan. 7 | at Alabama* | Tuscaloosa, Ala. (Coleman Coliseum) – 1 p.m. ET, ESPN

Jan. 10 | SOUTH CAROLINA* | Lexington, Ky. (Rupp Arena) – 7 p.m. ET, ESPN/2

Jan. 14 | at Tennessee* | Knoxville, Tenn. (Thompson-Boling Arena) – 12 p.m. ET, ESPN

Jan. 17 | GEORGIA* | Lexington, Ky. (Rupp Arena) – 9 p.m. ET, ESPN

Jan. 21 | TEXAS A&M* | Lexington, Ky. (Rupp Arena) – 2 p.m. ET, ESPN

Jan. 24 | at Vanderbilt* | Nashville, Tenn. (Memorial Gymnasium) – 9 p.m. ET, SEC Network

Jan. 28 | KANSAS | Lexington, Ky. (Rupp Arena) – 8 p.m. ET, ESPN

Jan. 31 | at Ole Miss* | Oxford, Miss. (Pavilion at Ole Miss) – 9 p.m. ET, ESPN/2

February 4 | FLORIDA* | Lexington, Ky. (Rupp Arena) – 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

February 7 | ARKANSAS* | Lexington, Ky. (Rupp Arena) – 9 p.m. ET, ESPN/2

February 11 | at Georgia* | Athens, Ga. (Stegeman Coliseum) – 12 p.m. ET, ESPN/2

February 15 | at Mississippi State* | Starkville, Miss. (Humphrey Coliseum) – 8:30 p.m. ET, SEC Network

February 18 | TENNESSEE* | Lexington, Ky. (Rupp Arena) – 1 p.m. ET, CBS

February 22 | at Florida* | Gainesville, Fla. (Stephen O’Connell Center) – 7 p.m. ET, ESPN/2

February 25 | AUBURN* | Lexington, Ky. (Rupp Arena) – 4 p.m. ET, CBS

March 1 | VANDERBILT* | Lexington, Ky. (Rupp Arena) – 7 p.m. ET, SEC Network

March 4 | at Arkansas* | Fayetteville, Ark. (Bud Walton Arena) – 2 p.m. ET, CBS

Home games listed in ALL CAPS; * – Southeastern Conference games

Jack Pilgrim and Shawn Smith will break down the new parts of the schedule on a LIVE edition of Sources Say on the KSR YouTube Channel at 8 pm ET. Join them during the show to ask a question about the 2022-23 slate, recruiting, or whatever your heart desires.

Offense Day at Practice

Tuesday is the offense’s turn to talk to the media after practice, so Nick Roush will make the trek to Lexington to share his thoughts on the Ole Miss tape and South Carolina preparations with you. Check the site and YouTube Channel Tonight for a full recap.

Stephen Garcia talks Smack

Kentucky has won seven of the last eight games vs. South Carolina, four of those at home; regardless, some Gamecocks fans are still talking trash. Former South Carolina QB Stephen Garcia said Kroger Field isn’t a tough place to play — even though the Gamecocks lost in Lexington his junior season.

Keep chirping, Gamecocks. It only fuels our fire.

Tyrese Maxey had a big night

Believe it or not, the NBA Preseason is upon us, and last night, Tyrese Maxey showed why he’ll be the next former Wildcat to get a big contract with a Monster performance in Philly’s win over Brooklyn.

While we’re talking NBA, can Karl-Anthony Towns catch a break? Yesterday, Karl returned to the practice court in Minnesota after dealing with a non-COVID-19 illness that was so bad he was hospitalized and couldn’t walk.

Karl-Anthony Towns didn’t go into deep detail about what he’s been through, but said he only started walking again after his non-covid illness on Saturday. He’s down to 231 pounds. But he says he feels good to be back out on the court and is ramping back up. — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) October 3, 2022

Keep getting well, Karl. We need you back in beast mode on the court.

Celebrate National Taco Day at KSBar

SEC Shorts did it again

