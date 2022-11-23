KSL Sports Rewind: Rural Football Award Nominees

SALT LAKE CITY – The high school football season is over in the state of Utah and KSL Sports Rewind needs your help to hand out the rural awards.

Dusty Litster and Dane Stewart announced the Nominees for the Rural Offensive MVP, Defensive MVP, and Coach of the Year. Make sure you cast your votes for each of the Awards in the social media polls below. You can also comment on the posts to write in your votes.

Find out more about the Nominees in the video at the top of the story.

Offensive MVP Nominees

Jessaia Giatras-Moala, RB, Layton Christian Academy

Jaxon Jensen, QB, Canyon View

Larson Pogroszewski, RB, Manti

Parker Snyder, QB, San Juan

Defensive MVP Nominees

Brady Freeman, LB, South Summit

Malik Johnson, DB, Layton Christian Academy

Quaid Thompson, LB, Milford

Treven Alldredge, LB, Dixie

Coach Of The Year Nominees

Ray Stowers, Layton Christian Academy

Burke Miller, Canyon View

Jared Barlow, Morgan

Rick Berry, Desert Hills

About KSL Sports Rewind

Dusty Litster and Dane Stewart have been a broadcast team covering Utah High School Sports since 2005. Dane is the lead play-by-play on the Weekly KSL Sports Rewind Game of the Week. Dusty is the host of KSL Sports Friday Night Red Zone. Together they Anchor KSL Sports Rewind the most in-depth High School Coverage in Utah.

KSL Sports Rewind is the most in-depth coverage of Utah High School Sports ranging from Live Stream Games, Weekly Recap Videos, Top 5 Plays & Performances, Rankings, and interactive Pick’em Videos. Rewind coverage runs from Football through Baseball. Follow them on Twitter and on Instagram.

Game Night Live

Each week, Jeremiah Jensen, Stevenson Sylvester, and Mariluz Cook broadcast one high school football game from anywhere around the state of Utah.

Jeremiah Jensen is an Emmy award-winning sports Anchor and Reporter that has been covering sports in Utah for KSL since October 2005.

Jensen, a native of Star Valley, Wyoming has a passion for covering the sports teams he grew up watching. He won a regional Emmy and UBEE award for Best Sports Story in 2011. His work has also been recognized by the Utah Society of Professional Journalists.

Sylvester is a former Utah Utes standout linebacker who played college football from 2006-09. He was a member of the Utah team that beat Alabama in the 2008 Sugar Bowl. Sylvester was selected in the fifth round by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2010 NFL Draft. He went on to play five seasons in the NFL, including four with the Steelers, and one with the Buffalo Bills.