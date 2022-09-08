Kroger Queen City Championship, first round: Watch LPGA golf live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The LPGA Tour heads to Cincinnati, Ohio, for The Kroger Queen City Championship with the best Golfers in the world all keeping one eye on the season standings and the other on the Leaderboard today. In action today, there are seven of the top-10 players this season on tour, including the top two players in the standings, Minjee Lee and Brooke M. Henderson. This season, Lee and Henderson each have two wins, but creeping up on them fast is Jennifer Kupcho with three wins and her eyes are moving into the top three this weekend. This is a stacked tournament.

How to Watch The Kroger Queen City Championship, First Round today:

Game Date: Sept. 8, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 pm ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Watch The Kroger Queen City Championship, First Round online with fuboTV: Start with your free trial today!

Entering the first round, Lee (+1000) is the odds favorite to win, with Nasa Hataoka (+1100) and Henderson (+1100) tied with the next best overall odds.

This is the first Inaugural playing of this specific event and tournament, so there is not a Defending Champion or history behind any of the players coming in. Gaby Lopez has the momentum after winning the Dana Open last week at 18-under-par overall, just one stroke ahead of Megan Khang.

With five tournaments in September starting with The Kroger Queen City Championship, this is an action-packed month ahead of the final five tournaments to close out the 2022 season, including the CME Group Tour Championship in November.

Regional restrictions may apply.