Kristy Kamer to lead new Warren Wilson volleyball program

Warren Wilson has found his first volleyball coach, Kristy Kamer.

Kamer comes to Warren Wilson from Owen High School where she has coached the past two years.

An Ohio native, Kamer began her coaching career at her alma mater Shawnee State University where her all-time coaching record was 135-60. While there, the team ended the 2008 season as American Mideast Conference Tournament champion, a first for the school.

Following her tenure at Shawnee State University, Kamer moved to Black Mountain with her family and coached at Montreat College, where she led the team to more than 110 victories. After nearly a decade with the program, Kamer said she decided to step away from the Collegiate coaching level. She then moved to coaching at Owen.

Kamer said a friend told her about Warren Wilson launching a volleyball program, and she applied when the school announced they were looking for a coach.

Warren Wilson Athletic Director Robin Martin-Davis said despite a “good interest pool,” Kamer stood out from the beginning of the search process because of her experience locally and connections.

Martin-Davis said adding volleyball to the school’s roster of athletics offered shows Warren Wilson’s growth.

“This is a unique sport for us, but one that’s really popular in this area of ​​North Carolina,” Martin-Davis said. “I think we’re hopeful that it will help with our recruiting and student athlete numbers and continue to show a trajectory of growth and enrollment.”

Kamer said she is excited for the opportunity to build a program from the ground up, including everything from choosing equipment to recruiting players.

“Building a program from scratch is exciting because you can bring in kids who you want, who you feel are going to be the best fit for your program,” Kamer said.

She said she is excited to be back at the Collegiate level.

“I missed it,” Kamer said. “I can’t explain it. There’s just something about recruiting. It’s hard to explain.”

So far, Kamer said she has three commitments for next year’s season.

Kamer said she is looking forward to mentoring the athletes. She said there is something different about coaching at a high school level compared to a college level.

“Yeah, you’re growing high school kids, but growing kids at the college level to help prepare them for what they’re going to do after college in their careers and become families,” Kamer said.

Kamer said she is not looking to win a conference championship the first year of the program, but she wants to turn the program into one that does well with a goal of being well-known and putting Warren Wilson “on the map.”

“But also have kids that graduate and get into fields that they love and they just grow and help this world out,” Kamer said.

Kamer said she is looking forward to what the future of Warren Wilson’s volleyball program will hold.

“I’m excited to build this program and get some local kids and see what we’re capable of doing,” Kamer said.