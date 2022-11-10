Kristy Kamer to lead new Warren Wilson volleyball program

Warren Wilson has found his first volleyball coach, Kristy Kamer.

Kamer comes to Warren Wilson from Owen High School where she has coached the past two years.

An Ohio native, Kamer began her coaching career at her alma mater Shawnee State University where her all-time coaching record was 135-60. While there, the team ended the 2008 season as American Mideast Conference Tournament champion, a first for the school.

Following her tenure at Shawnee State University, Kamer moved to Black Mountain with her family and coached at Montreat College, where she led the team to more than 110 victories. After nearly a decade with the program, Kamer said she decided to step away from the Collegiate coaching level. She then moved to coaching at Owen.

Kamer said a friend told her about Warren Wilson launching a volleyball program, and she applied when the school announced they were looking for a coach.

