Kristen Kelsay named associate head Coach of Gophers volleyball team

Kristen Kelsay was named the associate head Coach of the Gophers volleyball team on Friday, joining the staff of first-year head Coach Keegan Cook.

Kelsay was an Assistant Coach at Michigan State from 2015-18 and at Northwestern from 2019-21.

In 2022, she worked as the recruiting coordinator and associate director of Volleyball Club Nebraska. At the same time, she Assisted with the USA National Team Development Program, working with the U15/U16 age group.

Before her time on staff at MSU, she played for the Spartans, serving as a team captain for three years.

“There’s no question our student-athletes will immediately benefit from her leadership and commitment to their development, both individually and collectively,” said Cook. “Her experiences as an athlete and Coach as well as her institutional knowledge of the Big Ten and surrounding recruiting landscape are invaluable.”

“It is an Honor and a Privilege to join the Gopher family and compete in the Big Ten,” said Kelsay, a Wheaton, Ill., native whose father, Bruce, played for the Gophers football team from 1975-77. “I am thrilled for the opportunity to work alongside Keegan to build upon the tradition and success of Minnesota volleyball.”

Wallgren named Carleton’s golf coach

Sloan Wallgren was named the Carleton head coach for men’s and women’s golf. He takes over the Knights’ golf programs from Jerry Eriksenwho retired in 2021 after 15 years but returned as interim head coach this past fall.

Wallgren previously coached both golf programs at St. Cloud State from 2009 until the Huskies dropped the sport in 2020. He served as head coach his final four years at SCSU.

