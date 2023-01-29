Kristaps Porzingis’ Injury Status For Wizards-Pelicans Game

It’s Saturday night, the Washington Wizards are in Louisiana to face off with the New Orleans Pelicans.

For the game, they will be without one of their best players, as 2018 NBA All-Star Kristaps Porzingis has been ruled out due to an ankle injury.

Underdog NBA: “Kristaps Porzingis (ankle) ruled out Saturday.”

The star forward has played in 41 games this season and has impressive averages of 22.1 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.5 blocks per contest.

He is also shooting 46.8% from the field and 34.8% from the three-point range.

Unfortunately, Porzingis has missed the last two games, so this will be his third straight out of the starting lineup.

The Wizards enter the Matchup tied with the Chicago Bulls for the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are 22-26 in 48 games but also in the middle of a four-game winning streak.

The roster has a lot of talent with Porzingis, Bradley Beal and Kyle Kuzma, but they have had an up-and-down season.

On the road, the Wizards are 10-16 in the 26 games they have played outside of Washington, DC

Meanwhile, the Pelicans are tied with the Los Angeles Clippers for the fourth seed in the Western Conference.

They are 26-23 in 49 games and in the middle of a six-game losing streak.

Over the last ten games, they have gone just 2-8 but are an Incredible 17-8 in the 25 games they have hosted at home in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Last season, the Wizards missed the postseason, while the Pelicans lost in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.