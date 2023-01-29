Kristaps Porzingis’ Injury Status For Wizards-Pelicans Game

It’s Saturday night, the Washington Wizards are in Louisiana to face off with the New Orleans Pelicans.

For the game, they will be without one of their best players, as 2018 NBA All-Star Kristaps Porzingis has been ruled out due to an ankle injury.

Underdog NBA: “Kristaps Porzingis (ankle) ruled out Saturday.”

