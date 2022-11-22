Kris Murray’s career night leads Iowa basketball to win over Omaha

IOWA CITY − The Iowa men’s basketball team’s win at Seton Hall last Wednesday night served as a coming-out party for junior Kris Murray. In a nationally televised game, Murray scored a game-high 29 points (tying his career high) and cemented his status as a top player to watch this season.

The Hawkeyes returned home on Monday night and Murray delivered an even better Offensive sequel against Omaha as Iowa’s undefeated start to the season continued.

Behind a career-high 30 points from Murray, Iowa defeated Omaha 100-64 to improve to 4-0 Entering an important stretch in the non-conference schedule. Patrick McCaffery contributed 16 points and five rebounds and Filip Rebraca chipped in eight points and eight rebounds.

Iowa announced before tipoff that starting point guard Tony Perkins would be held out because of a thigh injury. Without him, the Hawkeye offense got off to a sputtering start, shooting 0-for-5 from the field and one turnover in the opening minutes. But that’s when Murray’s hot shooting night began.

