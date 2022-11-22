Kris Murray’s career night leads Iowa basketball to win over Omaha

IOWA CITY − The Iowa men’s basketball team’s win at Seton Hall last Wednesday night served as a coming-out party for junior Kris Murray. In a nationally televised game, Murray scored a game-high 29 points (tying his career high) and cemented his status as a top player to watch this season.

The Hawkeyes returned home on Monday night and Murray delivered an even better Offensive sequel against Omaha as Iowa’s undefeated start to the season continued.

Behind a career-high 30 points from Murray, Iowa defeated Omaha 100-64 to improve to 4-0 Entering an important stretch in the non-conference schedule. Patrick McCaffery contributed 16 points and five rebounds and Filip Rebraca chipped in eight points and eight rebounds.

Iowa announced before tipoff that starting point guard Tony Perkins would be held out because of a thigh injury. Without him, the Hawkeye offense got off to a sputtering start, shooting 0-for-5 from the field and one turnover in the opening minutes. But that’s when Murray’s hot shooting night began.

More:Podcast: Kris Murray, Tony Perkins ignite Iowa basketball’s solid road win over Seton Hall

Over the next five minutes, Murray accounted for 14 of Iowa’s 17 points as the team began to seize control of the game. His dominance continued as the other four starters struggled offensively; Murray converted 11 straight shot attempts from the 17:13 mark until 34 seconds left until halftime. Murray nearly outscored Omaha in the first half (he had 25 points, Omaha had 28). As the second half began, Murray took a step back offensively and the other starters started to catch their stride.

McCaffery led the charge initially, scoring the team’s first nine points, then Rebraca responded with five of the team’s next seven points. And in Perkins’ place, junior Ahron Ulis found his stride after a shaky start to finish the contest with seven points and four assists. And perhaps the best sign of all: After a cold streak carrying over from Seton Hall, sophomore Payton Sandfort scored eight points and recorded four rebounds in the second half.

Perkins absence and Ulis’ insertion into the starting lineup also gave a bigger responsibility to Iowa’s bench players. Senior Connor McCaffery and true freshman Dasonte Bowen were the first two off the bench and each provided good moments. McCaffery’s hot shooting to start the season continued as he finished with 12 points on 4-of-5 shooting while adding four assists. Bowen played 18 minutes and showed a bit of everything offensively with a 7-point and 3-assist performance. And fellow true freshman Josh Dix also flashed some scoring ability with nine points on a trio of three-pointers. Iowa’s bench behind Ulis and Connor McCaffery is one of the season’s early question marks. It’ll be interesting to see how deep the bench goes this weekend (Iowa played only seven players extensively against Seton Hall) and if Monday’s game earned Bowen and Dix more minutes.

Overall, Iowa’s win on Monday night allowed for the entire team to get more early-season minutes with the top 10 Scholarship players seeing playing time. But this is the final tune-up before the team heads to Niceville, Florida, to play in the Emerald Coast Classic. The team’s first game will be against Clemson, then possibly a matchup against TCU in a game that would have Top 25 ranking implications.

Iowa’s passed every test in the early part of the season, and now bigger tests await.