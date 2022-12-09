Kris Murray out for Thursday’s Iowa State-Iowa men’s basketball game

The junior forward who leads the Hawkeyes in scoring and rebounding has a foot issue

IOWA CITY — Iowa men’s basketball player Kris Murray will not play in Thursday night’s Iowa State-Iowa game, and will be out with what the Iowa associate athletic communications director called a lower-body issue.

The junior forward from Cedar Rapids is third in the Big Ten in scoring with 19.4 points per game, and second in rebounds per game with 10.1. He played 36 minutes Tuesday in Iowa’s 74-62 loss to Duke in New York, scoring a season-low 8 points. He had 31 points and 20 rebounds against Georgia Tech a week earlier.

Murray’s status for future games is unknown, but it sounds like he will miss more games than Thursday’s.

Iowa’s Big Ten opener is Sunday against Wisconsin in Iowa City. It has home games against Southeast Missouri State Dec. 17 and Eastern Illinois Dec. 21 before resuming conference play Dec. 29 at Nebraska.

