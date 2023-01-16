Kris Jenkins, Michigan football star, spurns NFL Draft

Kris Jenkins, a potential top-100 NFL Draft pick, has made a Shocking decision, opting to return to the Michigan Wolverines football program for the 2023 season. Jenkins revealed his decision in a Twitter post.

The Michigan football defensive lineman said the following in a statement, “It has been my goal, my dream to leave a Legacy at Michigan, to help bring this school to the top, where we belong. I am really excited to continue my academic and athletic career at the best university in America. Last year wasn’t enough. It’s time to take care of some unfinished business.”

Kris Jenkins cited his desire to “leave a legacy” with the Michigan football program as perhaps the biggest reason behind his decision to put the NFL Draft on hold.

Jenkins, a former 3-star recruit, has spent the last three seasons with the Wolverines. 2022 was a career year for Kris Jenkins, who tallied 54 tackles, 3.5 of them for loss, and two sacks in 14 games played.

He helped to fortify a Michigan football defensive line that lost standout pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson to the NFL Draft last year.

Jenkins was thought to be a top-100 pick by many pundits.

That makes his decision to return to the Wolverines that much more intriguing.

Michigan, who made the College Football Playoff for the second consecutive year, figures to be a contender once again, provided that head coach Jim Harbaugh returns.

With Talented players such as Blake Corum and Kris Jenkins returning for 2023, the Wolverines should be a Big Ten factor once again as well.