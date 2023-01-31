Kris Delmhorst plans Stone Mountain Arts Center concert

A Kris Delmhorst concert is set for 8 pm Saturday, Feb. 4, Stone Mountain Arts Center, 695 Dugway Road, in Brownfield.

A prolific writer and constant collaborator, Delhorst grew up in Brooklyn New York. Her musical home is in Boston where she cut her teeth on open mics, bar gigs, and Subway busking, before embarking on her life as an internationally touring songwriter. She has a rich and smokey voice and when she sings she is lost in the song more deeply than most.

She is a musician’s musician, and those of us who are, feel unanimous about giving her that title.

Tickets cost $25.

For tickets, or more information, visit stonemountainartscenter.com.

