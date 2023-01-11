Kris Bertsch Hired to Lead Men’s Soccer Program

On Wednesday, Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics, Jason Coomer announced Kris Bertsch as the new men’s soccer head coach.

“I would like to personally thank Lindenwood President Dr. John Porter, Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Director Jason Coomer, Assistant Athletic Director of Compliance Anna Girdwood, and the entire search committee for entrusting me as the next men’s soccer Coach at Lindenwood University,” said Bertsch. “It’s a tremendous time to be a part of Lindenwood Athletics and an Honor to be the next leader of the men’s soccer program. I am excited for the opportunity to work with the entire University and athletics department to build a Championship culture of Excellence on the field, in the classroom, and in the community.”

Bertsch comes to Lindenwood after spending five seasons at Saint Louis University as the top Assistant Coach where he helped guide the Billikens to an impressive 53-22-14 record. Individually, Bertsch has been recognized as one of the Top Assistant Coaches in the country four different times. During his time at SLU, Bertsch was a key part of a staff that rebuilt the Billiken program into a national power. Saint Louis captured back-to-back Atlantic 10 Conference regular-season and tournament titles in 2021 and 2022, resulting in two-straight NCAA Men’s Soccer Championship appearances. In 2022, Bertsch and the SLU staff earned the Honor as the NCAA Division I Southeast Region Staff of the Year by the United Soccer Coaches.

“Today is an exciting day for our men’s soccer program, department, and institution,” said Coomer. “Coach Bertsch has demonstrated throughout his career the ability to develop players both on the field and in the classroom. We couldn’t be more excited about the future of our program with Kris at the helm.”

In 2021, Bertsch helped the Billikens earn a No. 2 national ranking during the season, finish undefeated in the regular season, and reach the quarterfinals of the NCAA Championship, which was SLU’s Deepest run since 2003. The Billikens concluded the year with a 16-1-4 record, and earned a top- 10 nods from three reputable sources, including a No. 5 ranking from Top Drawer Soccer. After eight players signed professional contracts, SLU reloaded and defended its A-10 regular-season and tournament titles, and moved to the second round of the NCAA Tournament with a final ranking of No. 25 in the polls.

In his five seasons at SLU, Bertsch has coached 34 all-conference selections, including the 2021 and 2022 A-10 Offensive and Defensive Players of the Year. A total of 15 players have earned all-region honors, and two players have earned All-American plaudits. In 2021, Bertsch coached a remarkable six players who would go on to be drafted in Major League Soccer, including three who earned MLS Generation Adidas contracts and four who were drafted in the first round. In all, 17 Billikens have earned professional soccer contracts since the 2019 season. Bertsch helped the program acquire five top-25 recruiting classes, including three ranked in the Top 10. In 2023, Bertsch and the SLU staff have earned the No. 1 recruiting class in the nation.

Hired by Atlanta United FC in the summer of 2016, Bertsch was an integral part of the academy staff for two years. The academy’s aim was to help provide professional pathways to MLS through on the field development. Atlanta United earned the US Soccer Developmental Academy National Championship in its first season. Bertsch Assisted in helping to develop more than 25 Atlanta United players to earn youth national team invitations, while the first team concluded the 2018 season as MLS Cup Champions in the club’s second season.

Bertsch’s collegiate coaching career includes stops at national powers Louisville, Xavier, Syracuse, and UConn. In all, he has more than 20 years of college coaching and playing experience, including helping to develop more than 60 collegiate players to the professional ranks. As a student-athlete and coach, Bertsch has been a part of 12 NCAA Tournament teams including advancing to at least the NCAA second round on nine occasions, the round of 16 on six occasions, and the NCAA Elite Eight twice.

Bertsch was a four-year starting midfielder at American University, where he earned first-team all-conference honors. Bertsch helped lead the Eagles to a Patriot League Championship, and two NCAA Tournaments, including a second round and NCAA Third Round appearance. He graduated from American with a marketing degree in 2003.

“It is no secret nationally that soccer in the St. Charles and St. Louis community has a rich history,” Coomer added. “There is no question that Lindenwood is positioned to be a key player in the Division I soccer discussion. It is critically important that our men’s soccer program provide opportunities for local soccer fans to be engaged in the excitement of competing at the highest level of NCAA Soccer. Today’s announcement is a Monumental step in that direction. We look forward to welcoming alumni and soccer fans of all ages to Hunter Stadium as Coach Bertsch embarks on a new chapter of Lindenwood men’s soccer.”

“It was very clear from my initial conversations that Lindenwood’s vision for the men’s soccer program aligned with my views of building Champion people within a Championship program,” said Bertsch. “I believe Lindenwood has the potential to regularly compete for Championships while graduating successful young men. I am motivated to build the program into one that the university, the community, and the alumni are immensely proud of and excited to support.”

“I am truly fortunate to have met, coached, and worked alongside so many great people along the way that I would be remiss to attempt to name everyone but you are duly appreciated,” Bertsch continued. “I’d also like to personally thank Kevin Kalish who has been a tremendous mentor and friend and I am Grateful for his continuous support of me and my family along this Incredible coaching journey. Lastly, I would like to give the biggest thank you to my number one fans and supporters; my wife Julie, and three children Kaden, Kenzie, and Kora. They have supported me with each step along the journey and they are all ready and excited to watch the rise of Lindenwood soccer.”

WHAT OTHERS ARE SAYING

Kevin Kalish, Saint Louis University Men’s Soccer Head Coach

“Kris is an excellent Coach who understands what it takes to win in college soccer. His Incredible work ethic, passion for developing student-athletes, preparation and attention to detail are second to none. Those traits, compiled with his ability to recruit, will lead Lindenwood University to success in the very near future. He is a tremendous person, leader and man of character. I look forward to watching his teams compete for Championships and thrive under his guidance.”

Michael Seabolt, Missouri State University Men’s Soccer Head Coach

“Kris is an experienced and proven Coach and will make a smooth transition to program leadership. He has excelled at the Division I level everywhere he’s been and also worked at the top levels of youth soccer. He has made his home in St. Louis for the last five years and I have no doubt he can develop Lindenwood into a top NCAA Division I program.”

Tim Cupello, University of California Riverside Men’s Soccer Head Coach

“Kris has been apart of many successful college programs throughout his career. Specifically, when he arrived at Xavier, he was helping take over a bottom level NCAA Division I program. Within 10 months, Xavier was playing in the NCAA Tournament. I strongly believe his Incredible ability to lead ambitious student-athletes in becoming the best version of themselves is a key ingredient to his success. He has the ability to build a level of trust with the individuals he is leading, which then allows his attention to detail to provide constructive feedback that is welcomed and applied. Lastly, with his strong recruiting ties within the St. Louis area, he is THE perfect fit as the next leader for Lindenwood.”

The 2023 NCAA Division I men’s soccer season is slated to begin on August 24.