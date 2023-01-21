Krida Prabodhini clinch handball title

Sports Reporter

KRIDA Prabodhini ‘A’s men’s team while Taywade Sports Club Women’s team clinched handball Crowns in the ongoing Khasdar Krida Mahotsav. In the men’s title clash, Krida Prabodhini ‘A’ defeated Friends Club Nagpur 40-38. Sohail Khan top scored for the winners with 17 points. Rohan Yadav scored 11 while Shahrukh Nadaf scored 12.

Sahil Kove (14), Pranay Pingle (11), Aman Khiche (11) scored for the losing side.

In the Women’s summit clash, Taywade Sports Club defeated Friends Club 9-2. Kajal Ganvir and Poonam Kadav scored two points each. The men’s third place went to Krida Prabodhini ‘B’ team while in the Women’s category, Kendriya Vidyalaya finished third.

Sumit, Alfiya emerge Champions

Sumit Burde and Alfiya Sheikh emerged Champions of the bench press Powerlifting competition. In the below 63 Women’s event, Sonu Sorte claimed the title. Alfiya won the title in the above 63 weight category while Burde won the title in the above 120 kgs category. In the 93 kgs category, Sayyed Arif Ali won the crown.

SECR, Ansar to meet in final South East Central Railways (SECR) will lock horns with Defending NDFA JSW Elite division Champions in the Khasdar Krida Mahotsav football final.

In exciting semi-finals, SECR beat Rahul Sankrutyayan Sports Association on penalties while Ansar Sporting edged past Young Muslim Football Club also in shoot-out.

Results: SEMIS: SECR 5 bt Rahul SSA 4 via shoot-out. FT SECR 1 (Amit Anthony 12th) Rahul 1 (Anurag Solanki 16th) TB 4-3. Tie-breaker: SECR 4 (Vasu Kanojiya, Rashid, Akif Faraz, Nitesh Yadav). Rahul: (Stanley Peter, Sagar Chintala, Anurag Solanki). Ansar Sporting Club bt YMFC: 6-5 via shoot-out. FT Ansar 2 (Sharique Nadeem 21st, Afzal Akhtar 80th) YMFC 2 (Fahad Junaid 40th, 54th min). Tie-breaker: Ansar 6: Sharique Nadeem, Anas Akhtar, Rizwan, Naushad, Saquib Athar, Shohrab Akhtar). YMFC 5 (Nayan Kanojiya, Yash Shukla, Zaid Akhtar, Shabuddin, Sufiyaan Sheikh).