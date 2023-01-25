Kravitz: Colts have a lot of good candidates, but please don’t let it be an elaborate ruse

At this point, the Colts’ expansive head coaching search is starting to look and feel a bit performative. Look at us; we just finished an interview with our 26th candidate, and we’ve asked permission to interview Nick Saban, Deion Sanders, Rex Ryan and Mina Kimes.

What’s to make of the fact the Colts have cast this absurdly wide net over candidates for their head coaching position?

I’ve got two theories.

They might make sense:

One is, they want to make a great show of doing their due diligence in case they Somehow walk away thinking, “You know, we’ve Interviewed a bunch of people who all have impeccable Credentials and serious coaching experience and despite that, we really think Jeff Saturday is the best candidate.”

Seriously, if they talk to all these folks — it’s 13 thus far, and will likely grow to 14 if they interview DeMeco Ryans after the NFC Championship Game — they’d better not try and sell the fan base on the notion that Saturday is the most qualified candidate of the group. Because he’s not. Not even close. They coached eight games. They lost seven. And he lost several of them in the most interesting and embarrassing ways possible.

Another theory is, Chris Ballard wants a backup plan — maybe several Plan Bs — in case he experiences another Josh McDaniels fiasco. The last time he went through this process, during which the Colts interviewed five candidates, McDaniels left him at the altar. Then, after that mess, they Interviewed three more candidates, which opened the door for Frank Reich, who was highly thought of by Bill Polian and Peyton Manning and several other folks with ties to the franchise.

Remember, there are five openings in this cycle. The Colts, who were kings of dysfunction this past year, may not be viewed as the most favorable destination, especially as they move forward with a Rookie quarterback — or so we would assume.

Don’t misunderstand: This isn’t a bad thing. It’s never counterproductive to have people from the outside take a long, hard look at your situation and provide a fresh set of eyes to your organization. Maybe that’s precisely what the Colts need at this time.

But it does seem a bit excessive, like they’re trying to prove something to their fans and the rest of the league. Maybe they can unfurl a new banner: “2023 Colts — Interviewed The Most Candidates For Their Head Coaching Job.” You wanted thorough? You got thoroughly …

My first choice was Jim Harbaugh, but that went nowhere quickly. Clearly, he had some interest in returning to the NFL, having had a conversation with Carolina in the same way he met with Minnesota the previous offseason, but I never heard a peep about the Colts’ interest — or disinterest — in bringing along the quirky but successful Michigan coach.

Sean Payton was a no-hoper from the start. He made it clear early he wanted nothing to do with organizations whose ownership/front office situation is muddled, and the Colts, well, they’re as muddled as things get, with the owner benching the quarterback, mandating the insertion of Sam Ehlinger, firing Reich and the list of Oversteps goes on.

The way I see it, the candidates’ list breaks down into the following categories:

• The Quarterback Whisperers;

• The Been-There, Done-That Guys;

• Defensive (and Special Teams) Up-And-Comers;

• And Jeff Saturday.

The Whisperers are Younger versions of Reich, guys with established bona-fides working with up-and-coming young quarterbacks. This may end up being the right way to go for a team that will almost certainly draft a quarterback this spring. We’re talking here about Shane Steichen (Jalen Hurts), Brian Callahan (Joe Burrow), Mike Kafka (Daniel Jones) and Eric Bieniemy (Patrick Mahomes). A state-of-the-art Offensive mind wouldn’t be the worst thing.

All those candidates have shown they can work with and develop young quarterbacks, but the one who intrigues me most — and I might be missing something here — is Bieniemy. And don’t tell me he doesn’t call the plays in Kansas City, where he works closely with the brilliant Andy Reid. Nick Sirianni didn’t call the plays in Indianapolis and doesn’t call them in Philadelphia, but he got the Eagles in the NFC Championship Game.

Bieniemy has Interviewed multiple times all across the league — he’s a perpetual candidate, it seems — but he’s never won the job, an Odd situation for a guy who’s helped develop Mahomes, merely the best quarterback in the league.

Why doesn’t he ever get the call?

It may have something to do with his off-field issues, although those occurred decades ago. His last alleged misstep occurred in 2001 when he was charged with DUI. It’s not a good look, obviously, but people grow and change. Could Indy finally be the organization that says “yes”? I wouldn’t take issue.

The Been-There, Done-That Guys are the ones who have head coaching experience. I’m talking about Raheem Morris, Dan Quinn, Rich Bisaccia (he was an interim head Coach for 12 games with the Raiders) and Saturday (sort of).

Quinn, the current Cowboys defensive coordinator, led Matt Ryan — a young Matt Ryan — to the 2016 Super Bowl with the Falcons, where his team Somehow blew a 28-3 lead to the Patriots. He has done an amazing job with the Dallas defense, and likely would be playing this weekend if Dak Prescott wasn’t busy last week throwing the ball to Niners defenders.

Morris went 17-31 during his three years as the head Coach of the Bucs, and went 4-7 as Atlanta’s interim Coach in 2020. The Colts have been pretty buttoned up about the search, but word has filtered out that Morris impressed in his first interview and likely will be asked back for a second in-person meeting.

Bisaccia, a long-time special teams coordinator, did a miraculous job in Las Vegas, taking over for Jon Gruden, going 7-5 and leading the Raiders to the postseason during a difficult and even tragic season.

It’s not sexy, but I’m a fan of coaches who’ve done the job once before and have a clear-eyed sense of how they’d do things differently a second time around. Give me a Doug Pederson. Give me an Andy Reid. Shoot, give me a Bill Belichick. They were all fired from their first gigs. All of them have had great success their second time around. I don’t want on-the-job training. Again.

As for the Defensive (And Special Teams) Up-And-Comers, it’s a loaded category. There’s Ejiro Evero, Aaron Glenn, Wink Martindale, DeMeco Ryans and in-house candidate Bubba Ventrone.

All have impressive resumes, all will have to hire top-notch Offensive coordinators/quarterback coaches, all have the ability to lead men. Who’s got the right stuff? That’s impossible to tell unless you’re Ballard and you’ve looked into these candidates’ eyes and seen what they’re made of. I know this: When Reich was fired, the general sense in the locker room was that Ventrone was the best person for the job. Yeah, he comes from a special teams background, but, then, so did Baltimore’s John Harbaugh.

And then there’s Saturday. My guess is he makes the first cut down to five candidates, or however many are deemed appropriate for a second round of interviews. I don’t think it’s fair to judge him entirely on the 1-7 finish, but it is fair to judge him on the way the team lost, including being victimized by a 33-point Dallas fourth quarter and blowing a 33-0 Halftime lead in Minnesota.

“That’s a tough spot, man,” Ballard said when asked if he’d judge Saturday by his record. “I’m not judging him by that. What I will judge, the things I did like, were he stayed positive, he kept working, held the team accountable, wasn’t afraid to hold players accountable and when he saw mistakes, to call them out. Sure, he’s got things he’s got to grow — we all do. I’m not going to judge him off that.”

Understand, Irsay knows what’s being said and written, and he knows — or should know — that the fans and the media will howl their discontent if Saturday gets the job. And understandably so: For one, Saturday did not show he could do the job during his interim period, and second, where would that leave Ballard, who made it quite clear he was not on board with the initial Saturday hire? The last thing this franchise needs is more dysfunction.

All of that said, there’s a lot to like here, and there ought to be with a coaching search this expansive. I like Bieniemy. I like Quinn. I like Morris. I like Callahan. I like a lot of these guys.

Just tell me — please, just tell me — the Colts aren’t pulling off some elaborate ruse so they can point to their wide-ranging search before naming Saturday as the full-time head coach. Because then things will get weird. And, quite likely, very ugly.

(Photo of Colts general manager Chris Ballard: Justin Casterline/Getty Images)