Kravis Center For The Performing Arts Welcomes New VP Of Operations

The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts will welcome a new member to its leadership team.

This month, Nick Tigue will begin his role as the Kravis Center’s Vice President of Operations. He takes the helm from Jim Mitchell, the Chief Operations Officer, who retired in December after faithfully serving the organization for 31 years.

“Jim was instrumental in the original construction and recent expansion of the Kravis Center,” said Kravis Center CEO Diane Quinn. “Having someone so knowledgeable about the campus has been crucial and a big part of the ongoing success of the Center. As we welcome Nick to this new role, we thank Jim for his dedication and wish him the best in his next chapter.”

Tigue is an established entertainment executive who brings more than 20 years of experience overseeing operations and administration for stadiums, arenas and performing arts centers throughout the United States. As VP of Operations, he will oversee and direct all aspects of the Kravis Center’s facilities and operations, including front of house, production, security, on-campus needs, capital projects and special projects.

“I’m honored to join the Kravis Center and continue to build its well-established legacy as a top venue and leading arts organization in Palm Beach County,” said Tigue. “I look forward to working at the Center as it continues to provide world-class programming and to enhance the Center’s commitment to exceptional customer service – ensuring that memorable experiences are created for all guests and supporters who visit the Center.”

Most recently, Tigue served as Chief Operating Officer for the Peace Center for the Performing Arts in Greenville, South Carolina, where he oversaw front of house, guest experience and production for the 2,200-seat Peace Concert Hall and 500-seat Gunter Theatre. He also oversaw the Peace Center’s $40 million campus expansion, including the renovation of multiple venues.

Before joining the Peace Center, Tigue held senior and executive-level positions with several large venues and organizations, including the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami and the Minnesota Vikings professional football team. He holds a Bachelor of Arts from Concordia University in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

The Kravis Center is a not-for-profit performing arts center located at 701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, Fla. The Center’s mission is to enhance the quality of life in Palm Beach County by presenting a diverse schedule of national and international artists and companies of the highest quality, by offering comprehensive arts education programs-serving over 3 million students since its inception; by providing a Palm Beach County home for local and regional arts organizations to showcase their work; by being an economic catalyst; and by providing community leadership in West Palm Beach, supporting efforts to increase travel and tourism to Palm Beach County.

