Kraken host the Flames following Bjorkstrand’s 2-goal performance

Calgary Flames (23-16-9, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (28-14-5, first in the Pacific Division)

Seattle; Friday, 10 pm EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Kraken -112, Flames -108; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken host the Calgary Flames after Oliver Bjorkstrand scored two goals in the Kraken’s 6-1 win against the Vancouver Canucks.

Seattle has a 28-14-5 record overall and a 9-5-2 record in Pacific Division games. The Kraken are 28-2-3 in games they score at least three goals.

Calgary has gone 23-16-9 overall with an 8-3-2 record in Pacific Division play. The Flames have committed 205 total penalties (4.3 per game) to rank ninth in league play.

The Matchup Friday is the third time these teams play this season. The Kraken won 5-4 in the last meeting. Bjorkstrand led the Kraken with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daniel Sprong has scored 15 goals with 13 assists for the Kraken. Jared McCann has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Tyler Toffoli has 17 goals and 23 assists for the Flames. Andrew Mangiapane has three goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kraken: 7-2-1, averaging 4.1 goals, 6.7 assists, three penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

Flames: 5-3-2, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.3 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Kraken: Jaden Schwartz: day to day (undisclosed), Chris Driedger: out (knee), Joonas Donskoi: out (upper-body), Justin Schultz: day to day (undisclosed).

Flames: Brett Ritchie: out (wrist), Oliver Kylington: out (personal), Chris Tanev: out (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.