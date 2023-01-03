Kraken Game 35 RECAP: Tolvanen gets first goal, Kraken win 4-1!

It feels so good to be back in the win column, doesn’t it?

But First, the Highlights!

Game Notes:

Your TOI leader was Adam Larsson at 21:33.

The Islanders had come into this one having beaten the Brakes off of three teams that were not especially good, and got a hard look at what a team looks like when they’re not always in existential crisis: The Kraken had complete control of the entire game; getting golden chances left and right on Ilya Sorokin, rebounds aplenty, and the one goal they did give up didn’t really stop them at all. Just an Unreal effort by the Kraken to get back in the win column and the Islanders had no answer for it. Just a Fantastic effort all around, and were it not for Sorokin this score would’ve been very lopsided in a big damn hurry.

Eeli Tolvanen got his first as a Kraken, he made it one hell of a start to his career in the PNW with a power play rocket, as well as a strong 12:53 TOI. He got his 2nd Star in the best possible way, and I can’t wait to see more of him.

Bjorkstrand’s hustle on the shift he got a goal was just unbelievable; laid a huge hit, got out in front, saw Oleksiak’s rebound come out and jumped on it like a wild animal. Just a great game for him, my only regret is that he could’ve easily had more.

Martin Jones had himself a much needed night; though in fairness his team made sure it was an easy one as well; a .947 SV% night where he admittedly gave up a pretty soft goal, but clamped it down after that. If that’s what it takes for Jones to stay focused, I will happily take the soft goal in exchange for the 18 other saves. Well done!

It didn’t affect the game much but something was up with the clock at Climate Pledge? There were instances where the game both ended and didn’t end twice in the third period for…some reason, ESPN couldn’t summon a good one from their intrepid reporting, so I guess it will Remain A Mystery.

Kraken are now deep in the Brawl for 3rd in the Pacific, as Edmonton, Calgary, and Seattle are just Bouncing back and forth. The rest of this season is looking to be very fun indeed.

Keep calm, and Post Zoidberg when we win.

Let’s check this game out on the NaturalStatTrick.com charts!



Grid View













Kraken get a day for travel, and then get to rematch the Edmonton Oilers in Edmonton on Tuesday, hot off the heels of them laying a Gigantic egg against the Jets. That game drops the puck at 6pm PT.

GO SQUIDS