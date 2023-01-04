Kraken Escape two-goal hole, Blow out Oilers

Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports

Jaden Schwartz had a goal and two assists as the Seattle Kraken overcame Connor McDavid’s NHL-leading 33rd goal of the season to defeat the host Edmonton Oilers 5-2 on Tuesday night.

Matty Beniers, Yanni Gourde, Jared McCann and Alex Wennberg also scored for Seattle, which overcame a 2-0 deficit in the opener of a seven-game trip. Justin Schultz had two assists and Martin Jones made 30 saves to help the Kraken earn their second consecutive win.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had the other goal for the Oilers, who lost their fifth straight home game (0-4-1).

Edmonton goalie Stuart Skinner stopped 16 of 20 shots before being replaced in the second period by Jack Campbell, who turned aside all three attempts he faced.

Leon Draisaitl, who missed Edmonton’s previous two games due to an undisclosed injury, appeared to pull the Oilers within 4-3 on the power play 1:20 into the third period. However, a video review determined Edmonton was offside Entering the Offensive zone and the goal was disallowed.

Wennberg found the empty net at 17:29 of the third to complete the scoring.

The Kraken erased their two-goal deficit with four unanswered goals in the second period.

Beniers got the Kraken going, batting a rebound out of mid-air on a power play at 4:44.

Schwartz tied it just 31 seconds later with an extra attacker on the ice during a delayed penalty. Beniers faked a shot from the high slot and instead passed to a wide-open Schwartz at the left post for a tap-in.

Gourde gave the Kraken the lead at 12:42, backhanding home a shot past Skinner through traffic in front of the net.

Seattle extended its lead to 4-2 at 15:48 as McCann took a nifty pass from Wennberg and beat Skinner from close range, ending the goalie’s night at 15:48 of the second.

Nugent-Hopkins opened the scoring on a power play at 12:47 of the first period, taking a cross-crease pass from Draisaitl and hammering a one-timer into the net from the left wing.

McDavid made it 2-0 just 48 seconds into the second, taking a pass near center ice and blowing past defenseman Carson Soucy before Slipping the Puck past Jones.

–Field Level Media