Kozal, DeBeau Named United Soccer Coaches All-Americans

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – For the first time in program history, Michigan State Women’s soccer garnered a pair of All-America Accolades according to the United Soccer Coaches in a press release Friday afternoon. Senior goalkeeper Lauren Kozal earned First Team All-America Distinction and senior forward Lauren DeBeau Landed as a Second Team All-American.

The Spartans took home their fifth and sixth United Soccer Coaches All-America designations all-time following Friday’s announcement, with Kozal becoming the second MSU athlete to be named a repeat All-American. DeBeau becomes the third individual in Spartan history to garner All-America laurels, joining Kozal and three-time All-American Laura (Heyboer) Heethuis. Heyboer took home third-team honors in both 2008 and 2009 before a breakout campaign in 2010 landed her a spot on the first team.

Kozal’s track record as the premier goalkeeper in Women’s college soccer was solidified by a national vote of Collegiate coaches, as the Spartan netminder’s marquee week of Accolades continues. Earlier this week, Kozal was named a semifinalist for the 2022 Women’s MAC Hermann Trophy, the highest honor in the sport. The Ada, Michigan, native was named the unanimous Big Ten Goalkeeper of the Year, took home First Team All-Big Ten honors, and landed a spot on the United Soccer Coaches All-North Region Team prior to Friday’s announcement. MSU’s senior shot-stopper took home Big Ten Goalkeeper of the Year and Third Team All-America recognition in the 2021 campaign.

DeBeau, a native of Shelby Township, Michigan, became the first Spartan to be named a Second Team All-American after the most prolific Offensive season of her esteemed career. The 2022 season featured a litany of accolades and honors for the Spartan forward, including selection as the Big Ten Forward of the Year and a member of the All-Big Ten First Team following a postseason vote of conference coaches. MSU’s senior leader out front, DeBeau took home both TopDrawerSoccer and College Soccer News National Player of the Week honors after netting a goal apiece against Ohio State and Rutgers that completed Michigan State’s undefeated Big Ten Championship season.

Kozal, DeBeau, and all of this year’s All-Americans will be recognized for their accomplishments at the United Soccer Coaches All-America Ceremony & Reception on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia in conjunction with the United Soccer Coaches Convention. The event follows a little over one week after the announcement of the 2022 Winner of the MAC Hermann Trophy, which is slated to take place on Jan. 6, 2023, in St. Louis, Missouri.

