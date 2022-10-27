Kouri Peace is the SEC Soccer Community Service Team

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Senior Kouri Peace again represents Florida on the Southeastern Conference Soccer Community Service Team. The league office announced the 14 representatives today for the league’s 18th annual SEC Community Service Team. This is Peace’s third consecutive appearance on the SEC Community Service Team.

The SEC takes submissions based on the good deeds and volunteering that the student athletes do around the community while at their respective schools.

Peace’s Community Service:

Peace volunteered more than 46 hours for community service events since fall of 2021. These activities include the 2022 Night to Shine, an evening celebrating people with special needs. She wrapped shoes and socks as part of the Gator Tracks program, which distributed 396 shoes and socks to Gainesville area youth in December of 2021.

Peace was a frequent participant in the Lunch Buddies Mentor Program at Lake Forest Elementary School, serving as a role model for the youth of Gainesville. She also visited with pediatric patients at Shands Hospital and participated in other local community activities.

This summer, she took her community service efforts to Europe. Peace was among the 16 student-athletes who spent 10 days in a service abroad trip in Greece as part of the GatorMade program.