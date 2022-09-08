Koulibaly debut Strike Nominated for Goal of the Month | News | Official Site

The Blues are represented on the shortlist for the August Premier League Goal of the Month by Kalidou Koulibaly, who was nominated for his first goal in a Chelsea shirt.

The defender announced his arrival at Stamford Bridge by scoring a brilliant volley on his home debut against London rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

The goal came from a corner delivered by another debutant, Marc Cucurella, but Koulibaly still had plenty to do as he adjusted his body to meet the cross at an awkward height before lashing a powerful volley past keeper Hugo Lloris and into the back of the net in front of a delighted Shed End.

‘I was feeling amazing to score with my second shot at Stamford Bridge, it was really beautiful. I didn’t expect it but I was really happy to do it in front of our supporters,’ said Koulibaly. ‘It was an amazing atmosphere and when everybody shouted my name I was really happy and I hope it won’t be the last time.’

The goal has already been voted the Chelsea Goal of the Month for August.

You can watch the Senegalese international’s brilliant strike again in the video above before casting your vote for the Premier League’s August Goal of the Month. You have until noon (UK time) on Monday 12 September to have your say on the Winner here.

As well as the first Winner of Premier League Goal of the Month in the 2022/23 season, Koulibaly would be the second Chelsea player to receive the award in 2022, joining Mateo Kovacic, who won it in January for his stunning volley in a 2 -2 draw with Liverpool at Stamford Bridge.

Koulibaly faces competition for the award from seven other nominees: Luis Diaz (Liverpool), Gabriel Jesus and William Saliba (both Arsenal), Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford), Allan Saint-Maximin, Fabian Schar and Kieran Trippier (all Newcastle United).

The Winner of the August Premier League Goal of the Month award will be announced at 1pm on Friday 16 September.