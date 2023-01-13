Korn Ferry looper checks in from the Bahamas with video of golf’s latest Horror hotel | This is the Loop
Picture this: It’s a long weekend in January and you’re headed to the Bahamas. You have nothing to do but soak up some rays and kick around the country club for a few days. Sounds pretty nice on paper right? As Korn Ferry looper Kip Henley found out this week, however, not everything is all it’s cracked up to be.
Henley—who is caddying for Chris Gotterup at The Great Exuma Classic this weekend—began his trip plagued, as many Americans were on Wednesday, by FAA system outages that grounded planes across the country. Henley missed his connection to Exuma International Airport, which forced him to fly into Nassau instead and then catch a second flight over to Sandals Emerald Reef Golf Club, the site of next week’s Great Exuma Classic, the following day. Not the start you want.
Once he arrived in the right place, Henley discovered that the hotel he booked online was sold out, so he was bumped to a nearby hostel. There, in the name of Geno Bonnalie and countless fallen caddies before him, Henley posted a video of his sleeping quarters, partly as entertainment and partly as evidence for investigators in case he mysteriously goes missing. Check it out…if you dare.
OK, so let’s start with the good. There’s a lock on the door. That’s what you want to see. You also have a fairly modern air-conditioning unit, which is important since Henley’s suite doesn’t include an al-fresco, sea-facing balcony. Finally, there doesn’t appear to be any blood stains on the mattress or in the bathroom. You wouldn’t want to test that theory with a blacklight, but to the naked eye, everything appears to be OK.
As far as the bad, well, that closet door definitely houses a twisted demonic entity that only comes out at night, the beds (plural) look about as comfortable as a Prison bench, and the less said about the sink situation the better. We’ve seen worse, but the Four Seasons it ain’t. Hell, it isn’t even a Motel 6. So here’s hoping Gotterup and Henley have a strong showing to make up for it. If not, let’s just hope he comes back with both kidneys and no bed bugs. That, in and of itself, would be a win.
