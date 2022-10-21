Korean Talent Show Begins At BMW Ladies Championship | LPGA

WONJU, REPUBLIC OF KOREA| Korean Talent is already dominating the field through the first round of play at the BMW Ladies Championship. Although it may be unsurprising to see Korean players atop the leaderboard in a tournament that has only crowned Korean champions, the generational talent that spans the current top-10 is certainly eye-catching.

Several Korean Golfers are standing next to each other on the Leaderboard – veterans, rookies and amateurs alike. Former world No. 1 Sung Hyun Park and Rolex world No. 10 Hyo Joo Kim are both tied for ninth after the opening round alongside Rookie Hye-Jin Choi at 3-under par. A Lim Kim, the 2020 US Women’s Open champion, shot a 6-under 66 to sit in a tie for third with rookie Yaeeun Hong. The 16-year-old Amateur Minsol Kim led the pack in sole control of second place after carding nine birdies and a bogey for an 8-under 64.

The significance of playing alongside each other in their home country is not lost on the players, especially the younger generation. Minsol teed off just after Park, playing behind the two-time major Champion all day, but it wasn’t the first time she had seen Park play.

“When I was younger, I actually came as a (member of the) gallery to watch the BMW Championships and I remember thinking that Sung Hyun Park was really cool,” Minsol said. “So today, to play side-by-side with her, I think it was a real honor.”

Fans are also relishing having so many of their stars across the ages all in the same place. Park undoubtedly has the largest fanbase of any Korean player on the tour and they have shown up to support their heroine, cheering for her at every turn.

“I’m sure it’s the same for all the players, I’m sure they feel more at ease when they are playing in their own country,” Park said after her round. “That goes the same for me and I have my fans cheering me on. I think that really helps in Boosting my energy and I’m very grateful.”

Park certainly isn’t the only player benefiting from fan presence. Hong has been using the support of her friends and fans to help carry her through the course as well.

“Right now, I’m really enjoying all the fans coming out and they are cheering me on,” Hong said. “I can really have fun playing.”

The Korean players are also taking advantage of the opportunity to spend some time at home. Both Hong and A Lim credit spending time with friends, family and eating authentic Korean food with their early success at the Oak Valley Country Club.

“I think playing in Korea, I have a lot more energy,” A Lim said. “I’ve been just relaxing at home and really having a lot of good food helps.”

“The same Korean food, eating it in the States or Korea, it’s really different,” Hong explained. “Here at Oak Valley, they treat us super well. I’m getting fat, actually.”

As things stand, Korean Golfers of all ages figure to put on a master class at the BMW Ladies Championship. Besides raw skill, they have fans and food to fuel their game – and they’ve got each other.