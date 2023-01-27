Koozie Group Exceeds KG Factor Sustainability Goal

Koozie Group (asi/40480) has exceeded its Sustainability goals.

The Clearwater, FL-based Top 40 promotional products supplier announced that 77% of its product assortment – ​​a total of 1,944 items – has earned the Keep It. Give It. (KG) Factor designation, which identifies products whose designs reduce environmental impact through longevity. The supplier’s initial goal had been to reach the 50% mark by 2024.

Since late 2020, Koozie Group has been working with a third party, Hanover Research, to conduct impartial end-user surveys to identify KG Factor items.

Koozie Group says that 77% of its products now carry this Keep It. Give It. Factor designation.

“Our Sustainability approach for product development is rooted in longevity,” said Pierre Montaubin, who was recently named chief product and Sustainability officer. “We know not all products or components can be made from recycled materials, so we are focused on maximizing brand impressions and creating quality, lasting products that don’t end up in a landfill.”

Melissa Ralston, chief revenue officer and a Counselor Power 50 member, noted that four out of five people surveyed would keep or give a KG Factor product because it was “useful, functional, durable and attractive.” She added: “85% of respondents said they would keep these items until they break. The KG Factor gives our distributors a simple way to identify high-quality items that have appeal and longevity in the marketplace.”

Hanover Research has gathered responses from 25,729 people ages 18 and up, from all 50 states and a range of household incomes. Participants viewed items from Koozie Group’s assortment and answered questions to determine what they would do if they received the product, why they would take that action and how long they would keep the item. Products that received a minimum score based on these answers received the KG Factor designation. Koozie Group says it started working on the KG Factor project after seeing increased interest in social responsibility from employees.

“The KG Factor is one way we have evolved the way we do business to benefit our people, customers, communities and the promotional products industry,” Montaubin said. “We’re thrilled to have met our goal well ahead of schedule.”

He added that the KG Factor had been a springboard for other Sustainability and social impact efforts, such as Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) and Sustainable Forestry Initiative (SFI) certification at facilities, participation in the Fair Labor Association and efforts to minimize carbon footprint throughout the supply chain.

Based on reported 2021 North American promo product revenue of $300 million, Koozie Group ranked sixth on Counselor’s most recent list of the largest suppliers in the industry.