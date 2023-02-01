Koozie Group Exceeds Keep It. Give It. Factor Goal

Koozie Group, Clearwater, Florida, announced that 77% of its product assortment — a total of 1,944 items — has earned the organization’s Keep It. Give It. (KG) Factor designation, which identifies products whose designs reduce environmental impact through longevity. The comp[any’s goal was to reach the 50% mark by 2024.

Since late 202, the supplier has been working with a third party, Hanover Research, to conduct impartial end-user surveys to identify KG Factor items. The initiative is part of Koozie Group’s product strategy as it relates to their social impact and sustainability commitment called Keep It. Give It.

“Our sustainability approach for product development is rooted in longevity, said chief product and sustainability officer Pierre Montaubin. “We know not all products or components can be made from recycled materials, so we are focused on maximizing brand impressions and creating quality, lasting products that don’t end up in a landfill.”

“Four out of five people would keep or give a KG Factor product because it was useful, functional, durable, and attractive,” said Melissa Ralston, chief revenue officer for Koozie Group. “Additionally, 85% of respondents said they would keep these items until they break. The KG Factor gives our distributors a simple way to identify high-quality items that have appeal and longevity in the marketplace.”

Cumulatively, Hanover Research gathered responses from 25,729 men and women aged 18-75 or older from all 50 states and household incomes. Participants viewed items from Koozie Group’s assortment and answered questions to determine what they would do if they received the product, why they would take that action, and how long they would keep the item. Products that received a minimum score based on these answers received the KG Factor designation.

The promotional products supplier began working on the KG Factor project after seeing increased interest in social responsibilities from their employees.

“The KG Factor s one way we have evolved the way we do business to benefit our people, customers, communities, and the promotional products industry,” Montaubin said. “We’re thrilled to have met our goal well ahead of schedule, and the KG Factor project has been a springboard for other sustainability and social impact efforts, such as Forest Stewardship Council and Sustainable Forestry Initiative certification for our facilities, Fair Labor Association participation, as well as minimizing our carbon footprint throughout the supply chain. Our teams are excited for the next chapter in this journey.”

Source: Koozie Group

The preceding press release was provided by a company unaffiliated with Promo Marketing. The views expressed within do not directly reflect the thoughts or opinions of Promo Marketing.