Koonts On Her Way to Reaching Ultimate Goal

Kathryn Koonts exploded onto the Texas High School running scene as a sophomore, but it was all apart of her master plan.

“I had some expectations prior to the season, like being in the Top 10 at State and breaking 18 (minutes),” she said.

The Class of 2024 super athlete took fifth place at the 2021 UIL State Cross Country Championships with a time of 17 minutes, 46.6 seconds.

Mission accomplished.

“I did what I wanted and was happy with it,” she smiled. “I was a little surprised, but I knew what I could do as a runner.

“What I love about cross country is the mental side of it. Physically, everything can be there, but you can finish dead last in a meet. It’s who has the most grit at the end of the day. When you are coming through that last 100 meters of a race, it’s really about who wants it more.”

Koonts launched her long distance running career at Kleb Intermediate but also played volleyball and ran track. She continues to do all three, but cross country has emerged as her favorite. Did we mention that she also made it to State in the 1,600-meter race in track?

“I had to learn to manage my time in high school being a multi-sport athlete,” she said. “I try and give each sport an equal amount of time and not favor one over the other. I think my future is cross country.

“I really want to compete at a Division I school for running. I eventually want to make it to the NCAA Nationals.”

What is refreshing about Koonts is that she also finds a way to have a life outside of athletics.

“I like to sing at my church with the praise and worship team and I love to do word searches and Wordle,” she said. “I’m just a regular teenager. I like to watch Stranger Things on Netflix, but my all-time favorites are iCarly and Victorious. I’m old school like that.”