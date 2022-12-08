Konecny ​​Goes After Ovechkin For Scoring Second Empty-Net Goal

Washington Capitals Captain Alex Ovechkin moved within 100 goals of breaking Wayne Gretzky’s all-time goals record in Wednesday’s 4-1 win over the Philadelphia Flyers, and Travis Konecny ​​wasn’t pleased about it at all.

Ovechkin found the puck on his stick and himself on a break behind the defense in the dying seconds of regulation with the net empty. He already had one ENG minutes earlier, his 50th of his career. With no one to pass to, the Great 8 went all the way to the empty net before tapping it into the cage.

Konecny ​​didn’t like how the Great 8 went about it and wasn’t afraid to let him know. They shared some words with the Captain before pushing him and engaging him in a scrum. Ovechkin’s teammates rushed to their captain’s aid and the Flyers did the same with their leading goal-scorer.

Travis Konecny ​​wasn’t happy with how Alex Ovechkin scored his second empty-net goal 😳 pic.twitter.com/RFF1UssBZ8 — Ryan Quigley (@ryanquigz) December 8, 2022

Ovechkin didn’t seem to have bad intentions at all. From the look of things, it appeared that he was looking for someone to pass to, hence the delay and him picking his head up before scoring. And, when he didn’t have anyone with him, he backhanded it in.

The 37-year-old is now at 795 career goals. He’s five away from 800, seven from passing Gordie Howe for second all-time and 100 from breaking Gretzky’s all-time record. His 51 empty-net goals are also the second-most in NHL history, five behind the Great One.