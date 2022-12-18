Kofi Kingston Says Winning The Royal Rumble Is Still A Major Goal

WWE superstar and current NXT tag Champion Kofi Kingston recently appeared on The Bubba Show on 100.7 The Star in Pittsburgh, where Kingston discussed some goals he would still like to accomplish in wrestling, which includes him winning the Royal Rumble and wrestling a Matchup in Africa. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says he would still love to win the Royal Rumble:

The one thing? There’s a lot. Winning the Rumble would be great. There’s a list. You’ve got to stay hungry. You don’t stay around this long by sitting on your laurels.

How he would love to have a match in Africa:

Having a match in Africa, in Ghana specifically. We just had a tryout in Nigeria —well, not the actual tryout, but they announced the tryout that’s going to happen in January. And the Winner of that is going to be able to compete with everyone in Los Angeles leading up to Wrestlemania. So that’s huge man People talk about wrestling and you know, “Oh, well, that’s scripted. And so that’s not real.” But like, the impact that we have on the world is very real, very real. And it’s crazy to be a part of that. So I can’t, you know, it’s a big cop out answer here, because you’re asking me to narrow it down to one particular thing, but there’s so many things that I would love to do in the industry. I’ve just been fortunate to have been around for so long and really, to, you know, experience, again, and I keep saying it, but just the energy of the WWE Universe all the time.

