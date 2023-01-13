Kofi Kingston: No Matter Who’s In Charge, Our Goal As WWE Superstars Is To Put On Great Matches

Kofi Kingston comments on WWE’s Locker room morale amid Vince McMahon’s return and the Rumors of a sale.

The past week has been a turbulent time for WWE, as former CEO Vince McMahon returned to the Board of Directors, and the company reportedly hired JPMorgan to advise on a potential sale. Vince McMahon was subsequently voted the Executive Chairman of the Board. Stephanie McMahon re-signed as chairwoman and co-CEO on January 10, and the Rumors of a WWE sale came up a few hours later. On January 12, WWE announced the company is engaging outside advisors to support the review of strategic alternatives.

Speaking with CBS Sports’ Shakiel Mahjouri on SHAK Wrestling, Kingston was asked to comment on how McMahon’s return and the Rumors of the sale affected the morale of the Locker room. They emphasized that, no matter what happens outside of the company, their goals as performers remain the same. Kingston stated that, regardless of who’s in charge, WWE Superstars will do their best to deliver great matches for the fans.

“I think we kind of all have the same mentality, like whatever happens outside of the company is going to happen. We really have no idea what’s transpiring, but our role remains the same, it’s just go out there and put on great matches. That is the one thing, regardless of whoever’s in charge or whoever owns this or that, you know what I mean, that’s what we’re gonna do. That’s what we’re always gonna do. So that is the most important thing, I think, the mentality for us is just to kind of, like you said, laser vision and keep putting on great matches. So that’s what we’re gonna do,” Kingston said.

Booker T recently stated that he doesn’t think WWE will be sold any time soon. Check out his comments here.

WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther commented on the Rumors of a sale. Click here to see what he had to say.

A new report suggested that Stephanie McMahon and Triple H opposed a potential WWE sale. More information is available here.

