KofC Soccer Challenge at Heritage Day

The Soccer Challenge is back at Heritage Day for the 6th year.

The Southborough chapter of The Knights of Columbus will host the free competition for kids and teens from 10:00 am – 1:00 pm on Monday, October 10th.

Unfortunately, winners still won’t be able to take part in regional or state-wide competition this year. The good news is that means organizers can allow the wider age range they expanded it to last year.

Anyone aged 6-16 is welcome to shoot penalty shots on St. Mark’s field.

As usual, players are allowed to take 10 shots at the goal from the penalty line (12 yards from the goal).

The goal is divided into scoring zones. The upper corners of the goal are designated as 20 point zones. The lower corners are 10 point zones and the central region is a five point zone.

A leader board will track and display top player’s scores. They will be awarding some medals, but last I heard they were still working out those details.

