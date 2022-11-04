Koen’s goal helps Canton edge Norwood in Div. 2 playoff opener

CANTON – On paper, at least, this looked like it would be a relatively easy first step. But this is the Playoffs after all, and anything can happen.

Luckily for the Canton High field hockey team, the worst possible thing didn’t happen.

All the Bulldogs’ missed opportunities ultimately did not come back to bite them.

Audrey Koen’s goal early in the third quarter Thursday was all Canton had to show for a dominant second-half performance. But it ended up being all the Bulldogs needed to post a 1-0 win over underdog Norwood in the first round of the Division 2 state tournament.

Tenth-seeded Canton (14-3-2) Advances to the Sweet 16 and awaits the winner of a first-round matchup between No. 7 Falmouth (12-3-3) and No. 26 Westborough (6-8-2). Since that other game won’t take place until Sunday, the Bulldogs have some free time ahead. They can use it to figure out how they can be a little more ruthless in the Offensive third so that their legitimate state-title hopes don’t get derailed by more near-misses.

Canton's Isabel Cusack, center, tries to get a shot past Norwood goalkeeper Ava O'Neil, right, during the girls field hockey playoff game at Canton High School, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.

“We had enough chances to win by more, but we didn’t take advantage of some of those opportunities,” Canton Coach Chrissy O’Connor said. “Playing Norwood, they always give us a tough game.”

The 23rd-seeded Mustangs appeared to be a longshot in this one. Norwood had started the season 3-0-1 but had won just three more times after that and was only 1-5-2 over its final eight regular-season games, mustering seven goals during that span. The dry spell included a 2-0 home loss to Canton on Oct. 14.

