Koen’s goal helps Canton edge Norwood in Div. 2 playoff opener

CANTON – On paper, at least, this looked like it would be a relatively easy first step. But this is the Playoffs after all, and anything can happen.

Luckily for the Canton High field hockey team, the worst possible thing didn’t happen.

All the Bulldogs’ missed opportunities ultimately did not come back to bite them.

Audrey Koen’s goal early in the third quarter Thursday was all Canton had to show for a dominant second-half performance. But it ended up being all the Bulldogs needed to post a 1-0 win over underdog Norwood in the first round of the Division 2 state tournament.

Tenth-seeded Canton (14-3-2) Advances to the Sweet 16 and awaits the winner of a first-round matchup between No. 7 Falmouth (12-3-3) and No. 26 Westborough (6-8-2). Since that other game won’t take place until Sunday, the Bulldogs have some free time ahead. They can use it to figure out how they can be a little more ruthless in the Offensive third so that their legitimate state-title hopes don’t get derailed by more near-misses.

“We had enough chances to win by more, but we didn’t take advantage of some of those opportunities,” Canton Coach Chrissy O’Connor said. “Playing Norwood, they always give us a tough game.”

The 23rd-seeded Mustangs appeared to be a longshot in this one. Norwood had started the season 3-0-1 but had won just three more times after that and was only 1-5-2 over its final eight regular-season games, mustering seven goals during that span. The dry spell included a 2-0 home loss to Canton on Oct. 14.

Still, it was 0-0 at halftime, and Canton was feeling a little bit of pressure.

“I was starting to get a little concerned,” leading scorer Ellie Bohane admitted.

O’Connor’s Halftime speech seemed to work as the Bulldogs came out much more aggressive to start the third quarter, pinning Norwood into its own half for almost the entire 15 minutes.

“I think we just told them to play their own game,” O’Connor said. “They started out a little nervous, it seemed. Once they started to settle in and play their own game, they took a little more control.”

“We were all a little tense at the beginning of the game, just knowing what was at stake,” Koen agreed. “I think we let that get to us a little bit. But once we settled in, we knew that we could beat them. Once we started playing our game we had it.”

Koen eventually cashed in with 10:45 left in the quarter. Canton drew a penalty corner and Koen eventually found herself in the middle of a scrum in front of the goal. With Norwood goalie Ava O’Neil (who was quite good) right on top of her, Koen spun around and whipped in a shot as she was falling down.

“That was so big,” Bohane raved. “Audrey dove to get that shot in. She did every last thing she could to get that shot off.”

“It was all kind of a blur, to be honest,” Koen said of her 13th goal of the season. “I just remember the ball coming at me and I tried to do whatever I could. I dove for the ball and tried to make the back of the net make the loudest sound possible (as the ball smacked into it).”

Canton kept the pressure on after that but could not add another goal.

“We had a little momentum (after that); we just couldn’t finish,” Koen said. “(But) I think we used that momentum to control the rest of the game (even though it didn’t show) on the scoreboard.”

Said Bohane: “We kept the ball on the other side (of the field). We wouldn’t let them get it out of our Offensive end of the field. We kept it in the Circle and kept getting corners. I was proud of our team.”

Goalie Carolyn Durand was asked to make one big save late in the third quarter. She was, of course, up to the task, as anyone who’s seen her play ice hockey could have predicted. Durand is a three-time All-Scholastic on the ice, having led the Bulldogs to two Div. 2 state Finals — they shared the crown in 2020 when the Pandemic ended the season prematurely and then lost last year in OT to Algonquin. She’s 42-6-5 in her ice-hockey career with a sub-1.00 goals-against average and a save percentage north of .935.

A two-year starter in field hockey, she’s taken to it so quickly that she’s going to play that sport in college, at Assumption University in Worcester. Bohane’s headed there, too.

“She transitioned very nicely (to field hockey),” O’Connor said. “She just has a natural knack for (tracking) the ball.”

Durand said her work on the turf complements her work on the ice, and vice versa.

“I feel like a lot of the playing the Angles from hockey (translates to field hockey),” she said. “Just tracking the ball (is the same as tracking the puck) and the mind-set of, if something happens, forget about it (also applies). My footwork, too, is similar; I need a lot of side-to- side shuffle movements in ice hockey, too. A lot of that transferred over to the field from the ice.”

Durand’s experience is one of many assets the Bulldogs possess. There’s also a deep stable of Offensive talent, led by Bohane (19 goals, 14 assists, 33 points), Koen (13-9–22), Izzy Digirolamo (14-7–21), Maggie McCready (8-13 –21) and Carolyn Schiavo (10-5–15). Credit to HockomockSports.com for compiling those numbers, by the way.

“We don’t seem to have one person who is (the focus of the offense), we have quite a few,” O’Connor said. “It’s great for the whole team. There’s no one leader, there are several out on the field. And it helps with opposing teams; they don’t have one person to mark (and stop our offense).”

Playing in the Hockomock League is great preparation for the playoffs, and the Bulldogs seemed to be hitting their stride down the stretch run of the regular season. They sandwiched ties against Oliver Ames (the No. 14 seed in Div. 2) and Foxboro (No. 5 seed in Div. 3) around a 2-1 Conquest of Braintree, the No. 11 seed in Div. 1.

“Our stretch of games going into the tournament was really impressive,” Koen said. “We like to keep our schedule hard to prepare for games like this. That was a confidence boost coming into the playoffs.”

“We’re playing really well,” O’Connor said. “We have a solid team. I think we could have a deep run. It’s just (about) finishing inside the Circle and not giving (away) so many opportunities. I think Tonight will help. (It will remind them) they don’ t have all the time in the world (to set up shots). They have to take advantage when they can.”