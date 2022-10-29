Kobe Jones to make his NFL debut with the Packers on Sunday

A dream has come true for a former Mississippi State football standout as Kobe Jones will be making his appearance on an NFL field on Sunday.

The Green Bay Packers announced on Saturday that Jones will be elevated from the practice squad to the main roster on Sunday when the Packers play the Buffalo Bills. It’s the NFL debut for Jones who has been working his way into the mix as a practice squad member in the NFL the last two years.

Jones, a Starkville native, is the 20th former Bulldog that will be active in the NFL this week. He was a four-star recruit in high school for the Yellow Jackets and chose State over Ole Miss, Alabama, Miami and others. After playing both ways on the line of scrimmage for the Jackets, Jones made his impact as a redshirt freshman in 2017 with 18 tackles and 4.5 tackles for loss. He progressively improved in his four years on the field finishing with 102 tackles in his career, 22.0 TFL, 7.0 sacks, a forced fumble and fumble recovery.

Taken as a free agent in 2021, Jones was first signed by the Atlanta Falcons. He signed with the Packers back in May to enter the practice squad. He’s now getting a chance to play on the same defense with former Bulldog Preston Smith and alongside two other former Bulldogs in Village Hill and Elton Jenkins.

Jones is also now one of three former SHS players that will be playing in the NFL on Sunday. Jones joins former Ole Miss receiver and high school teammate AJ Brown who plays for the Philadelphia Eagles and Willie Gay Jr. who plays for the Kansas City Chiefs. All three of these players played together on the 2015 state championship team for the Jackets. Jones and Brown would each make signing day decisions for the 2016 class with the two going their separate ways in the Egg Bowl rivalry.

The Packers take on the Bills on Sunday night at 7:20 on NBC.