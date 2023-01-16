Kobe Bryant Was Terrible at Golf, Reveals Mavericks Coach, Jason Kidd

1996 saw one of the greatest players in NBA history enter the league. Kobe Bryant was selected with the 13th overall pick by the Charlotte Hornets, shortly before being traded to the Lakers.

Kobe had a magical career in the league, winning five NBA Championships on his way to becoming a Hall of Famer. Having averaged 25 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists per game, he is considered by many to be one of the Greatest Athletes of all time.

However, despite being an absolute baller on the court, he had his flaws and there was one sport where Bryant was simply terrible. At least according to Matt Barnes and Jason Kidd.

Kobe Bryant is a great basketball player but a terrible golfer

When it comes to basketball, Kobe is one of the best. But, despite that, the Black Mamba isn’t great at every sport, especially golf. Even being described as terrible by Matt Barnes and Jason Kidd.

Kidd and Barnes talked about Kobe’s golfing ability on the All the Smoke podcast. It was here that it was revealed how the Black Mamba believed he could pick up golfing after watching a few other players.

Unfortunately, Bryant struggled to hit the ball, showing everyone that even he is “human”.

“So he goes to swing, and Everybody’s like, “Maybe that was a practice swing.” And he missed the ball and then, like, you know, he gets competitive, and he wants to hit it the farthest. And, as you said, I think that’s the one sport where we saw him as a human.”

That was probably the last time Kobe played a round of golf. At least in public. After all, knowing how competitive he was, Bryant would have strived to become better.

Kobe hated losing and always sought Redemption when he did lose

It’s a well-known fact that Kobe Bryant hated losing. To the point where they actively sought out revenge. Even against Michael Jordan, who once talked trash to Kobe after a loss, only for the Black Mamba to come back and Torch him in their next meeting.

Even if MJ is the GOAT, it’s safe to say that he learned a lesson. Never talk trash Kobe Bean Bryant.

