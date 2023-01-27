Kobe Bryant tributes: How NBA players, teams honored the Lakers Legend on the anniversary of his death

It’s hard to believe, but three years have already passed since the death of Lakers Legend Kobe Bryant.

One of the most influential figures in basketball history, Bryant’s Legacy has continued to shine through the NBA as players continue to honor the Black Mamba in a variety of ways.

From stars like Jayson Tatum and Devin Booker emulating their games after the all-time great to others like DeMar DeRozan and Buddy Hield who would never touch an NBA floor without Kobes on their feet, Bryant’s impact on basketball is still felt throughout the league on any given night.

On the three-year anniversary of his death, the players and teams showed plenty of love to Bryant with a number of tributes throughout the NBA. From pregame tunnel fits, to sneakers and more, take a look at how Bryant was honored on this day.

Los Angeles Lakers

Today and Forever ♾️ pic.twitter.com/0iV6av8PpX — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) January 26, 2023

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Jayson Tatum

It’s about to be one of those nights 🔥 pic.twitter.com/mZt2Jh8emh — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 27, 2023

Alex Caruso

Damion Lee