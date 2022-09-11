“Kobe Bryant must be cussing him again”: NBA Twitter reacts to former 6’7″ Lakers player flopping in the ring

Former Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Nick Young aka Swaggy P gets knocked out of the ring in Bizarre match

Those of you who remember the steep decline of the Los Angeles Lakers from the 2013-14 season, will surely remember Nick Young. The 6’7″ shooting guard, nicknamed Swaggy P, played four seasons for the team.

In those four seasons, the purple and gold never managed to win more than 27 games a season. They also had the worst losing record in the last two decades over the duration of four seasons.

Drafted by the Washington Wizards, Young was a good role player before his stint with the LA Lakers. Although he started as a sub-par scorer with not much of an impact, he turned things around by his 4th season.

In his first season with the Lakers, although he registered 17.9 ppg. Young’s attitude and team’s losing spree led to Kobe Bryant’s frustration. The late Legend often disciplined his younger teammates.

Young once revealed how Bryant would react to a horrible loss.

Nick: “We were getting blown out in Portland. Kobe is in the locker room just waiting for everybody to come in. You know everybody in there got ‘Kobe’s’ on the team. He comes in and says ‘Y’all playing soft. How you gonna wear these shoes and y’all soft? This ain’t what we do here in LA.” He continued: “I’m not thinking anything of it. He tells everybody to take their shoes off, and I’m like ‘What? What’s wrong with you man?’ And we took them off. They just started grabbing people’s shoes and threw them all in the trash. He’s like ‘Y’all don’t deserve these. Until y’all get it right, y’all can’t wear no Kobe’s’.”

Also read: “Is this Manu Ginobili guy as good as you keep saying Pop?”: Tim Duncan doubted Spurs Hall of Fame at first but became a fan quickly

Part of the Lakers’ worst team of the last decade, Swaggy P is losing at Boxing as well

Swaggy P had a decent NBA career. He won a chip with the Golden State Warriors in 2018 but was waived off by the Nuggets the very next season.

On September 10th, Young made his boxing debut against TikTok star Minikon. Although Swaggy P was winning until the third round, a Punch by Minikon sent him out of the ring.

NBA Twitter questioned the knockout and many even claimed Young was flopping. The Lakers former guard lost the bout and sent social media into an intense frenzy.

Kobe Bryant must be kissing him again — Stephen B Smith (@TMWSTW30X) September 11, 2022

Bro flopped in the boxing ring — CL | Honest YRG Fan | Scary Hours (@CurrysLegacy_) September 11, 2022

That upper hook, and spin, then coming up empty reminded me of something… pic.twitter.com/D2IHEoYd1I — Zubac’s Burner (@MagicIStheGOAT) September 11, 2022

Swaggy built like a juice box with all that reach and still gets knocked out by dudes wrist yes his wrist lol https://t.co/QHK5jaxn47 — lakerpedro (@laker_pedro) September 11, 2022

someone tell these nba players they’re not boxers please https://t.co/ldx1vxfDRU — ? (@JPSZZN) September 11, 2022

I see why Gilbert be bullyin him https://t.co/gbhGLAzV7H — Mehmet Okurrrt (@Natural_OneDurr) September 11, 2022

Do you think Young was flopping?

Also read: Gary Payton made it clear to high schooler GPII that he was “a sorry-as* basketball player”