Kobe Brown scores 30 in win

COLUMBIA, Mo. — All Kentucky men’s basketball had to do was inbound the ball.

Missouri wasn’t even pressuring the inbound immediately after a layup by guard Sean East II to extend his team’s lead to 42-28 with 1:07 left in the first half.

If only it had been that simple. Sahvir Wheeler, the Wildcats’ senior point guard, momentarily looked away and lost track of the ball.

All he could do was watch as it sailed out of bounds for a turnover.

Wheeler looked up at the ceiling, wondering what went wrong.

While the careless turnover was one of the most avoidable Mistakes the No. 19 Wildcats made Wednesday at Mizzou Arena, it was far from the only one.

The abundance of UK Mistakes added up for a night of Misery in Missouri, as the hosts won 89-75 in the SEC opener for both squads.

