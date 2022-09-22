Knoxville Volleyball Players Ranked Among State’s Best | KNIA KRLS Radio

Three members of the Knoxville Volleyball Squad are ranked either in the state overall or in class 4A amount statistical categories. Brittany Bacorn has racked up 187 kills this season, good enough for 2nd overall in class 4A. Ella Breazeale has amassed 31 blocks which is 17th in class 4A and Melanie Sullivan is 8th in class 4A with 34 ace serves, ten of those came in Tuesday night’s three set sweep over Clarke. Breazeale tells KNIA/KRLS Sports she knows it is a big responsibility to have gone from a Younger player looking up to players who have now graduated to being the player who is looked upon for leadership.

Breazeale: “Kind of scary a little bit from being a freshman and watching the game to a sophomore and starting and now a junior and having all the freshmen watching me. It’s cool but scary at the same time.”

Knoxville heads to Boone this Saturday to play several teams that the Panthers typically don’t see during the season. Along with the host Toreadors, Knoxville will face Ames, Algona, Clarion/Goldfield/Dows, Forest City, Grandview Christian, and Waverly-Shell Rock. Find an interview with Breazeale and Brittany Bacorn from an Episode of the Radio Sports Page on kniakrls.com.