Known for its Final Four ‘regulars,’ college volleyball is undergoing a shift in competition

John Cook has won four national championships as Nebraska volleyball coach.

He has taken 10 teams to the NCAA Final Four. He’s won 13 conference titles, including three in the very competitive Big Ten Conference.

He’s recruited — and developed — at a high enough level to Coach 33 All-Americans at Nebraska.

Pretty good, right? And, yet, during his 23 seasons as Nebraska’s head coach, he says he’s never gotten a phone call from another college’s athletic department trying to steal him away.

“I’ve never gotten a call. Seriously,” said Cook, who does not have an agent.

And, in a way, that’s probably one place to start when examining why college volleyball for many years had Mostly the regulars when the teams showed up for the NCAA Final Four — Stanford, Nebraska, Penn State, Texas, UCLA, etc.

Coaches got big jobs when they were young, had success, and stayed. That list includes Penn State’s Russ Rose, Florida’s Mary Wise, Texas’ Jerritt Elliott and Cook.

John Dunning did win titles at two schools (Pacific and Stanford). Cook returned to Nebraska, where he got his start in college as an assistant, after seven seasons as Wisconsin’s head coach.

And unlike in football, a smaller number of schools put huge resources into the sport which might include trying to hire a big-name Coach from another school, like USC (Lincoln Riley) and LSU (Brian Kelly) did in football last year.

College volleyball in its 42 years of the NCAA era has been known for its regulars when it comes to teams reaching the Final Four and winning national championships. Only 34 programs have sent a team to the Final Four (just 15 more than twice). Twelve schools have won a championship, and 21 have held the No. 1 ranking.

However, there has been a small shift in recent years to an expanded pool of teams making it to the Final four. The last two national champions — Kentucky in 2020 and Wisconsin in 2021 — were first-time champions. And that streak has a chance to continue this week with Louisville, Pittsburgh and San Diego each going for its first national championship. The national semifinals are Thursday at the CHI Health Center Omaha, and the Championship is Saturday.

This year only Texas — in the semifinals for the 10th time in the last 15 years — is a Final Four regular.

And in a sign of how the sport may be growing, for the first time ever, the Final Four doesn’t have a team from the Pac-12 or Big Ten.

Cook says there are several factors that may help explain why only 12 teams have won.

“First of all, they’re hard to win,” Cook said, and it’s worth noting that three of the four regional Finals last week went five sets.

“A lot of things have to go right. I think up until the last few years there has only been so many great players, and they’ve gravitated to those schools that could win — Stanford, Penn State, Nebraska, Texas.”

Now, Cook said, there are more great high school players, and it is easy to see why when you look at the massive buildings used by club volleyball programs in Lincoln and Omaha. And those players are spreading out to more teams — 22 schools had at least one All-American player for 2022.

“There are a lot of great players now,” Cook said. “You’re going to continue to see teams break though, I think. But with NIL it might be coming down to (what NIL collectives) can buy the best team. So that may limit it even more to the teams that can afford to get players. I do not know. It will be interesting to follow it.”

Wisconsin Coach Kelly Sheffield led the program to its first national championship last season. They point to more investment in volleyball at both the club and college level.

“I think you’re going to see a lot more (first-time champions) coming up in the future because club volleyball isn’t just pockets, it’s all over the place,” Sheffield said. “We’re at the start of something really big it feels like in our sport.”

When the NCAA era began in 1981, the California schools and Hawaii dominated the sport. In 1981, ’84 and ’85, every team at the Final Four was from California.

Then Texas emerged, and Nebraska and Penn State.

“That established it on the East Coast,” Cook said of Penn State.

Now several of the Big Ten schools take the sport seriously. So do ACC schools like Louisville and Pittsburgh.

“You are now having so many schools where this is important,” Sheffield said.

